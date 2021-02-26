Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards asked the Republican legislative majority to move around hundreds of millions of dollars in federal pandemic aid to cover operating expenses without cutting state services, plus ensure enough money to give teachers and faculty raises as well as expand Broadband into the rural and low-income communities without adequate access to the internet.

Edwards’ chief budget architect, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, presented the governor’s proposed $36.6 billion spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 that usually becomes House Bill 1.

“We don’t recommend cuts in this budget, based on our ability to maximize the use of other dollars,” Dardenne said.

The budget proposal is rosier than expected, after the state treasury took a hit from the coronavirus outbreak. Louisiana's tax collections are rebounding, though not enough to match pre-pandemic levels. The Edwards administration wants to use continuing federal coronavirus aid, particularly $608 million in enhanced federal payments to cover Medicaid expenses, to close gaps and piece together the plan. The state took a similar approach in this year's budget.

That doesn’t necessarily mean clear skies for Louisiana finances.

+2 Louisiana teachers to get pay raises under John Bel Edwards' budget proposal Teachers are in line for a $400 pay raise in a state budget plan that will contain no spending cuts, Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters Thur…

The bill for shoring up the levees around New Orleans after the 2005 Hurricane Katrina is coming due. Taxpayers statewide need to send the first payment of more than $400 million by September, then similar-sized payments for the next few years.

Dardenne recommended selling bonds, which would allow larger payments that would reduce the total amount taxpayers owe. But, it's still a lot of money weighing on the state fisc.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, wasn’t happy with the idea and warned legislators that going the loan route, as suggested, would limit the number of construction projects the state could finance over the next few years.

“I’m not sure we have any other options,” he said. "I don't where we can find an extra $400 million."

Additionally, the Conservation Fund, which propped up the Department of Wildlife & Fisheries, is fast running out of money because of the decrease in mineral revenues accompanied by the drop in production because of low prices. Edwards needs to use $17 million from state general fund to cover a shortfall in the agency that issues hunting licenses and enforce wildlife conservation laws because the Conservation Fund has come up short.

Edwards recommended $36.6 billion state budget for next year represents a $186.4 million, or .51%, increase from last year. About two-thirds of the extra money is being steered to public schools and higher education.

Louisiana's Medicaid program would total $16 billion, accounting for more than 40% of the entire operating budget. Education programs would receive 27% of the financing in the proposal.

About $40 million would be sent to increase schoolteacher pay by $400 per year, $200 annually for teacher aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and other staffers. The money chips away at, but falls short of, what's needed to get teachers to the Southern average, a long-sought Edwards goal.

Colleges would get an $80 million increase, including raises that average 4% for faculty.

The state Department of Corrections is getting $35.6 million to fund salaries, hopefully raises, among other expenses, to slow the high turnover among prison guards and probation personnel.

The governor recommends creating an Officer of Broadband Development and Connectivity within the Division of Administration to oversee expanding internet access, particularly for public school students.

+2 Louisiana’s dependence on federal aid leaves budget picture unclear With an estimated $2 billion provided to Louisiana from a federal coronavirus aid bill passed in December and the likelihood of another federa…

Some legislators, particularly House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, expressed concern about what would happen to the services funded in this year’s budget once the COVID-19 pandemic is over and the federal dollars are gone. “To replace this one-time money is a pretty substantial figure,” said Zeringue, a Houma Republican.

Louisiana taxpayers contribute about $9.6 billion, an amount that increased by $253 million or 2.7%. Roughly half – about $18.6 billion of the state’s annual spending – is from the federal government. And the largest part of that pool pays health care coverages and medical treatments for the roughly one-fourth of the state’s population on Medicaid, the health plan for low-income residents that is paid for mostly the federal government and partly by state taxpayers.

But the state’s portion of the costs is among the highest amounts of spending. During the pandemic the federal government increased the amount it would pay in Medicaid costs and extended that largesse until the end of December.

“That creates over a billion dollars available to us as we determine our spending priorities,” Dardenne said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report