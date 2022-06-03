A controversial plan to revamp the boundaries of the Central school system, including charges of racism, died Friday in the Louisiana House without a vote.

The measure failed to meet the deadline that requires Senate-passed bills to get a debate in the House by Friday at 6 p.m., three days before adjournment.

Since that did not happen it would require the approval of two-thirds of both chambers to debate the proposal, which would all but certainly fail in the House.

More importantly, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Bodi White, R-Central, sponsor of the bill, said House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, told him Friday he opposed the measure, which derailed what was expected to be a lengthy and rancorous debate.

The speaker's stance also reflect growing anger toward White among some House members, including Rep. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge and chair of the House Commerce Committee.

The bill would remove a planned subdivision, Belle Arbor, from the boundaries of the school district, which would affect up to 400 children, many of them part of Black families.

White said his bill is needed to prevent overcrowding in the district, which he helped create.

Opponents called the legislation – Senate Bill 189 – a blatant attempt to keep Black children out of the mostly-White school system.

However, White has also rankled some House members in recent days, including a Wednesday night meeting of his committee where bills by Davis, Reps. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge and Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice, were killed.

Earlier in the day White, who was in the House chamber during debate, had an extended, animated conversation with Davis that sparked attention from lawmakers, and eventually led to a House leader politely intervening.

Davis said later the conversation focused on how her health insurance bill died in White's committee, and more generally the treatment House members have gotten in Senate Finance.

"There must be a level of respect and decorum within the entire body," Davis said in a statement.

"We can have vigorous debate, but when we engage in disrespect and are condescending the entire process breaks down," she said.

"This is not about me or any one member but I am standing up for all of the House members who were disrespected," Davis added.

White said he held five meetings of his committee in recent days to accommodate House members.

He said there was a flood of House-passed bills that arrived in Senate Finance in recent days, including some that carried huge costs which could saddle the Legislature with financial problems next year.

White's bill breezed through the Senate but was nearly killed weeks ago in the House Education Committee after residents of the affected areas called it racist.

He then narrowed the focus of the legislation and the measure later cleared the same panel 5-4, setting up Friday's showdown.

White has repeatedly denied claims of racism and also said the subdivision is almost assured of flooding.

Earlier in the day he visited with members in the House chamber – White is a former House member – and at one point had a brief conversation with Schexnayder on the podium.

The Senate leader said his proposal is a local bill and residents of Central will remember what happened if, as expected, Schexnayder makes a bid for lieutenant governor next year.

Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, House handler of the bill, also made the rounds of the House earlier Friday in a bid to gauge sentiment for the legislation.

Asked why he did not bring the bill up for debate Edmonds said, "I was just following the speaker's lead about bills that go through the system the way he wanted it to be handled," Edmonds said. "It was between Bodi and the speaker, what they were working on, what they negotiated."