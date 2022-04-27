The legislation didn’t apply to religious-based “conversion therapy” – that seeks to change homosexuals into heterosexuals – but the opposition of conservative Protestants prevailed Wednesday in stalling a bill that would have banned the controversial practice.
New Orleans Democratic Rep. Mandie Landry said her House Bill 605 was aimed at treatments rendered by medical providers, who handle about half of the procedures, and not therapies being pushed by some churches wanting to convert people who identify as Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer, of LGBTQ.
Landry agreed to amend the legislation to allow parents to have say-so over whether or not the therapy is employed on their minor children.
But with some opponents citing religious reasons, the House Committee on Health and Welfare vote tied 6-6 on deciding if to advance the measure to the full House for debate. What this means is that the legislation remains in committee and could be brought up again. After the hearing, Landry said she might ask for another vote.
“This is not an anti-Christian bill. This is a human rights bill,” said state Rep. Joseph Stagni, a Republican Kenner chiropractor who read from the American Medical Association’s strong condemnation that detailed the harms inflicted on patients by conversion therapy practices that the Chicago-based lobbying and scholarship organization for physicians say exist. More than 20 states have banned conversion therapy.
Will Hall with the Louisiana Baptists Office of Public Policy said that while many have mischaracterized the practice as relying on electro-shock, what’s really happens is the widely accepted cognitive behavioral therapy. The legislation would criminalize pastors and others counseling LGBTQ people. He also called the legislation “bigotry” against Christian churches and said he would talk to Attorney General Jeff Landry if HB605 became law.
“It creates Christian thought as radicalized thought,” Hall said.
Baton Rouge lawyer Sue Raborn, who testified that HB605 would discriminate against her religious beliefs as a Christian parent, dismissed testimony from ministers in support of the ban as “liberals.”
The Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops haven’t taken a position on the issue.
Bossier City Republican Rep. Raymond Crews said the legislation was discriminatory because under HB602 heterosexuals could be subjected to therapy aimed at converting them to LGBTQ.
“It eliminates a whole class here,” Crews said. “This is a restriction of free speech.”
Crews noted that 29 states – including all the nearby ones in the South – haven’t adopted a ban.
