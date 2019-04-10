After months of blocking state revenue forecasts, Louisiana House Speaker Taylor Barras on Wednesday finally agreed to recognize additional dollars, resolving one of the most significant disputes of the Legislative session.
Barras, R-New Iberia, joined the other three members of the Revenue Estimating Conference Wednesday morning in voting to recognize an additional $110 million in general fund revenues for the current fiscal year that ends June 30.
It also recognizes $119 million in revenues for next year's budget, about $15 million less than Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposed spending plan.
The move allows lawmakers to move forward with crafting a formal budget, something that was not possible previously because there was no revenue forecast on which to base one.
"I’ve been accused of ignoring the economists’ views and I don’t want to do that unnecessarily," Barras said. "These are as close as we can get … I've pushed for the more conservative number all along and I’m going to ask we do it again today."
The estimate adopted by the REC actually included a larger increase in tax collections than the alternative forecast, but funneled less money into the state general fund.
The vote gives lawmakers and the governor more money to spend in an election year where both appear poised to give schoolteachers a pay raise.
Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne and economist James Richardson have for months tried to vote to recognize more revenue. Two economists, one that works for the governor's administration and another that works for the Legislature, present revenue forecasts to the panel, which must agree unanimously to change revenue estimates.
For several months, Barras or another House Republican in his place had been the lone holdout blocking the revenue forecast each time the committee met.
