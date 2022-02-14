Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday that Republican-backed proposals to redraw Louisiana’s congressional map without creating an additional majority-Black district are “certainly very problematic.”
But the Democratic governor stopped short of saying he’d veto the measures if they make it to his desk. “The simple answer: I haven’t made a decision,” Edwards said at a press conference Monday.
Both the House of Representatives and the Senate passed bills out of their respective chambers last week that would rework the boundaries of Louisiana’s six congressional districts while maintaining the status quo of a single majority-Black seat.
Given that one-third of Louisiana’s population is Black, Edwards said it’s only fair that Black voters have the opportunity to choose two of the six representatives that the state sends to Congress.
“We can all do math,” Edwards said Monday. “One-third of six is two. Can two be drawn? Yes. In any number of ways.”
Democratic lawmakers have introduced more than a dozen proposals showing how a second congressional district could be drawn to include a majority of Black voters. Most of the bills attempt to create another majority-Black seat out of the Fifth Congressional District, currently held by U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, R-Start. None have made it out of committee.
With comfortable majorities, Republican lawmakers have instead advanced proposals that make minor changes to the existing boundaries and pack Black voters into the Second District, stretching from New Orleans East to north Baton Rouge.
House Bill 1, from Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, passed the lower chamber Thursday on a 70-33 vote. A similar measure, Senate Bill 5 from Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, passed the upper chamber two days earlier on a 27-12 vote.
A coalition of civil rights groups have said both bills likely violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act for diluting minority voting power. Edwards said he wants to make sure Louisiana’s maps comply with the federal voting rights law.
Factoring into Edwards’ veto decision is whether he has the support in the Legislature to survive an override attempt. That would take a two-thirds vote in both chamber: 70 in the House and 26 in the Senate.
“I think any governor who tells you that he or she vetoes bills without considering the likelihood of an override I think they would be fudging just a little bit,” Edwards said.
Elsewhere, Democratic governors have faced uphill battles in challenging Republican-drawn maps. Both Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed congressional maps, only to be overridden by their respective, Republican-dominated legislatures.
Edwards also said a third of Louisiana’s 105 House seats and 39 Senate districts should be majority-Black. When it comes to the eight-member Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, Edwards said he won’t lose sleep if a third majority-Black seat isn’t added.
The governor said he was “heartened” Monday to see the House & Governmental Affairs Committee advance a proposal from state Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, that would create a second majority-Black district on the seven-seat state Supreme Court.
He’s holding out hope that similar maps that boost Black representation will make it to his desk.
“I do have hope that a number of legislators who heretofore have resisted every effort to increase the minority districts will change their mind,” Edwards said.