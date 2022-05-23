Tenure, which protects college and university professors from being fired, will be studied by a legislative task force that is charged to make a report on recommended changes under a resolution to which the Louisiana House gave final approval Monday.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 6 states college faculty should not use “their courses for the purposes of political, ideological, religious, or antireligious indoctrination” and notes “the role of tenure policy in postsecondary education should be routinely reviewed and discussed.”
The Legislation creates the Task Force on Tenure in Public Postsecondary Education to study tenure policies on tenure and submit a report with findings and recommendations by March 1, 2023. The 19-member task force would be dominated by the 10 legislators.
State Rep. Polly Thomas, R-Metairie, pointed out that the only two choices available for the task force’s findings on tenure: leave it the way it is or get rid of it.
“What would that do, if we remove tenure, to our competitiveness,” Thomas asked. Tenure is a standard job protection in most of the nation's colleges and universities.
The House approved the resolution on a vote of 64-30. SCR6 was approved with dissent by the Senate on May 3.