Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer on Tuesday called on state legislators to fully fund the state’s judicial budget and to change the “antiquated” system of relying on local governments to finance state judiciary functions in their area.
Weimer, speaking for 40 minutes to both senators and representatives in the House chamber in an annual speech last given by his predecessor in 2018 because of scheduling and COVID, also noted that lawmakers failed to redraw the Supreme Court boundaries during the special redistricting session in February.
“Obviously, the Supreme Court districts as currently configured need some modification because of population shifts,” Weimer told lawmakers, noting that state law does not require them to redesign the lines of the seven members.
Lawmakers last drew the high court’s boundaries in 1997.
Weimer lamented that legislative funding for the judicial budget has not kept pace with mandated expenses since 2015, falling $4 million short since then.
Independence of the courts, he said, “is contingent, in part, on proper funding. For our system of democracy to survive and flourish, the public must believe our courts have the necessary tools to render fair and impartial decisions.”
Still, Weimer said, the judiciary has sought to operate frugally, returning $5 million to the state that it could not spend in CARES Act money and saving $250,000 annually by moving employees from leased office space into the Supreme Court building in the French Quarter.
Weimer called for changes in the system that funds court costs through fees and noted approvingly that state Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, is heading the Louisiana Commission on Justice System Funding “to unravel and improve this system.”
Weimer said Louisiana cannot continue to “rely on local governments to fund the state judiciary because the funding of our justice system should not be contingent on whether a court is in an impoverished area of our state. This system of funding is antiquated and does not ensure justice or equality statewide.”
Weimer called on lawmakers to create a joint task force to recommend where judgeships should be created or eliminated, following up on previous legislative studies that were not addressed.
Weimer asked legislators to properly fund public defenders “to ensure that those who are presumed innocent until proven guilty will be properly represented.”
Throughout his speech, Weimer spoke respectfully of the lawmakers and their responsibilities, even as he poked fun several times at state Rep. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi, for his nearly five-decade tenure.
Noting proudly that he was the son of a gas station owner, Weimer said he served as a legislative aide 45 years ago and contemplated the possibility one day of standing at the well in the House chamber as a legislator.
Instead, he became a professor and taught law and ethics at Nicholls State University, became a judge in 1993, was elected to the Supreme Court in 2001, was re-elected twice to 10-year terms and last year became the 26th chief justice as its senior member after the retirement of Bernette Johnson. He will remain as chief justice as long as he remains on the court.
In an interview afterward, Weimer said he is “seriously considering” running for re-election this fall. He represents the parishes of Assumption, Iberia Lafourche, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, and a portion of the west bank of Jefferson.