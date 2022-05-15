Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards holds a press conference at the New Orleans Union Passenger Terminal after taking a passenger train from Baton Rouge, in New Orleans, La., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Governor Edwards met with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson and Amit Bose, the Federal Railroad Administrator, as they traveled by passenger train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)