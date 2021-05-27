Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to clear several members of the Baton Rouge-area groundwater commission of conflicts-of-interest ethics charges for working for the companies they regulate.
The 75-to-22 vote of the Louisiana House clears the way for companies like ExxonMobil and Entergy to keep their own employees on the board that regulates their pumping of groundwater in the Capital region, a hotly-contested topic as saltwater intrudes into the aquifer.
Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, brought Senate Bill 203 to clear five current or now-former members of the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation Commission of ethics charges that were lodged by the Louisiana Board of Ethics last year.
The members worked for ExxonMobil, Entergy, the Baton Rouge Water Company and Georgia-Pacific, which use the aquifer and are regulated by the same commission. The lawyer representing several of those current and now-former members presented the bill alongside White. Two of the now-former commissioners rolled off the panel and have had replacements appointed since the charges were filed last year.
White, a former employee of ExxonMobil, argued the industrial users of the aquifer should have a voice on the 18-member regulatory board, though ethics officials have said industrial users weren't barred from having a seat on the panel and could have named retired employees to the commission to represent their views.
The Legislature agreed with White. The Senate voted 35-1 in favor of the bill before sending it to the House. It heads to the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards for signature or veto.
Environmental advocates have warned for years that petrochemical plants and other industrial users are pumping too much water from the aquifer, accelerating saltwater intrusion and threatening the region’s pristine water supply. They want those companies to pump from the Mississippi River instead.
The Southern Hills Aquifer provides drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people in the Baton Rouge region.
Those advocates blasted the bill as an ethics carve out to bail out industry for breaking the ethics rules. The bill was also opposed by the Louisiana Board of Ethics.