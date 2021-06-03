Louisiana bettors got a step closer to being able to start wagering on sporting events by fall if the governor approves the second of two bills that about to clear the Legislature.

Senate Bill 247, which sets up the protocols and oversight, passed the Louisiana House Thursday night on a vote of 78-to-15. But Rep. John Stefanski, the House sponsor of the Senate-passed legislation, attached last-minute amendments that he said were worked out with Senate sponsors. But that means the measure needs to return for the upper chamber to concur with that additional language.

The other necessary instrument is House Bill 697, which sets up taxes and fees. HB697 passed last week and already sits on the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Voters in 55 of the state’s 64 parishes – with nearly two-thirds of the voters statewide approving – chose to participate. Before residents can actually place a bet on a sporting event, legislators needed to pass laws that set up how it all would be done. That’s what these two bills do.

Under the language combined in SB247 and HB697, bettors can place wagers on football games or other sporting events on smart phones, in casinos, or at kiosks in bars and restaurants that serve alcoholic beverages – hopefully by football season. Should Edwards sign the two bills, as expected, the next step would be for the Gaming Control Board to produce some rules and start vetting applications.

Only the 20 existing casinos can apply for the base licenses and all of them already are known entities to the state that have been investigated. State authorities likely would update their existing license investigations. Each casino will be able to license two providers that will handle betting on smart phones. Those partners, most whom have been licensed in other states, can receive a temporary permission that the legislative leaders hope will jump start the game by the fall.

“It should come together fairly quickly,” said Wade Duty, executive director at the Louisiana Casino Association, which represents most gambling houses in the state.

Slowdowns in the process probably would come from the third piece, that is, the companies that would provide specific apps to the cell phone wagering, like the companies providing geofencing programing that ensures the bets are being placed from one of the 55 parishes whose voters agreed to allow sports betting, said Wade Duty, executive directors of the LGAGA, which represents most of the brick and mortar casinos in the state.

“That, and how fast the industry gets their applications in,” Duty said, would dictate how fact sports betting gets up and running.

The legislation requires that in addition to operating online bettering, the casinos also need to operate out of sports betting lounges that are built on the property. Some casinos may set up areas where bettors can eat and drink while watching sporting events on big screen televisions while others may have more direct windows to take bets.

Nevertheless, Duty said, the casinos will have to spend some amount of money to set up the controlled space for sports betting to keep out those under 21 years of age, plus having camera surveillance, security measures, accounting, and reporting requirements along with a raft of other nuts and bolts requirements.

“It’s an amenity that obviously the people wanted and will put it in for them,” Duty said.

Senate Bill 247, sponsored by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, sets out that the 20 casinos on riverboats, on land and at racetracks will have to pay $250,000 to apply and clear a vetting that’s not unlike the one they’ve already undergone. Once an applicant has cleared the suitability requirements, the casino then will have to pay $500,000 for the license that will last for five years. Each licensee will be able to contract two different platforms to handle mobile betting.

House Bill 697, sponsored by Rep. Stefanski, R-Crowley, set taxes bets placed in licensed establishments at 10% and 15% on mobile phones or websites. The taxes would be on the net proceeds – the amount left over after bets are covered – paid by the casinos. The money would go into "Sports Wagering Enforcement Fund" in the state treasury. HB697 also authorized

The Louisiana Lottery Corp. would be allowed to contract a provider to handle sports betting kiosks that would be placed in bars and restaurants serving alcoholic beverages. The Lottery expects to spend about $16.4 million to buy 1,000 terminals. The kiosk vendors want 40% of the net proceeds annually.

Louisiana State Police anticipates needing to hire 19 additional people to regulate this new form of gambling, including six auditors, two compliance specialists, 10 investigators, and one staff officer, according to the legislation. Attorney General Jeff Landry wants to hire two more assistant attorney generals and an administrative assistant. The costs, which would be paid out the fee revenues, would be about $2.3 million annually.

A third bill, Senate Bill 142, by state Sen. Rick Ward, a Port Allen Republican, would divvy up the revenues generated by sports betting. That measure passed the Senate Wednesday and now heads to the House for consideration before the end of the 2021 legislative session, next Thursday, June 10, at 6 p.m. SB142’s passage is not necessary to begin sports betting.