A plan to gradually reduce a temporary state sales tax prior to it ending in mid-2025 was sidelined Monday by the Senate tax committee.

Without objection, the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee deferred House Bill 438, effectively ending the House’s dial-down effort for the legislative session that ends in three weeks on June 6.

Prairieville Republican Rep. Tony Bacala pitched the proposal as a way to soften the $450 million impact in mid-2024 when the additional 0.45 of a cent state sales tax disappears. Under HB438, the temporary sales tax that costs just less than half a cent would drop to 0.30 of a cent in mid-2023 and 0.15 of a cent in mid-2024.

Under the bill, the amount of money lawmakers would need to find would be $138 million before July 1, 2024, rather than $450 million.

Temporary sales tax would phase out early under House legislation A temporary state sales tax would disappear gradually rather than all at once in three years, under legislation approved by the House on Monday.

“Let’s do something so that only certain portions can be paid but not lead to a $450 million cliff for the next legislature,” Bacala said. All 105 representatives and senators are up for election next year and will take office in January 2024.

In 2016 when the state needed to find $1 billion to balance the budget, the newly elected legislators agreed to increase the state’s sales tax from 4-cents to 5-cents. Over the subsequent years, lawmakers negotiated passionately to end the additional penny sales taxes. Lawmakers agreed to set the additional sales tax at 0.45 of a cent – less than half a penny – and to end the higher tax June 30, the day before the July 1 beginning of Fiscal Year 2025.

Democratic Norco Sen. Gary Smith said that deal, which nobody much liked, was precisely why he opposed scaling back the additional tax before its time. “We have a timeline we put in place through three hard fought negotiations,” Smith said.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

During his decades in the Legislature, Smith said he recalls the flush times following the arrival of recovery monies from the 2005 hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Back then, lawmakers rolled back income tax brackets, setting off a decade of annual deficits that led to dramatic cuts in higher education and healthcare along with selling state properties and questionable accounting practices to balance annual operating budgets.

Louisiana's revenue forecast grows, giving lawmakers an extra $454 million to spend Already flush with cash, lawmakers in Louisiana will have an extra $454 million to spend as they see fit in the upcoming budget year, after th…

“We have some money and now the first thing we want to do is start peeling away the stability,” Smith said.

Bacala pointed out that the state’s economy has been “doing pretty darn well” since 2018. The revenues projected from the sales tax increase aren’t as needed as originally estimated, he added.

By slowly weaning off the additional revenues, lawmakers can focus on the changes in exemptions and tax structures necessary to build a healthier system. “If we know this (additional revenues) is not there, maybe this forces us into that conversation,” Bacala said.

State Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, said most of the revenues raised have been used as one-time investments to pay down debts, help pay for highways and bridges, rather than being spent on ongoing salaries and projects that would need to be paid for year after year.

“We are spending considerable amounts of money on nonrecurring projects that are badly needed,” Luneau said.