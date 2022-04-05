Senate President Page Cortez has filed a bill to toughen speeding penalties on the 18-mile Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, including fines five times the current amount.

Cortez, one of the state's top leaders, also wants to add 28 speed limit signs to the bridge.

Under his plan, eight sets of speed limit signs would be spaced equally on the eastbound part of the bridge and eight on the west side.

Also, six sets of "trucks right lane only" would be put on the eastbound portion and six on the westbound side.

Cortez also wants to boost the fine for motorists who violate speed limits.

Under current rules, first-time violators face fines of up to $175 and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.

The Cortez proposal would boost those maximum penalties to $875 and $2,500.

Cortez is a Lafayette Republican, which means he makes the trek across the bridge regularly.

The bridge is the site of periodic breakdowns because of car and truck accidents, which result in massive backups because there are no easy exits from the bridge.

The proposal is Senate Bill 435.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.