In this April 18, 2019 photo, a sign to the Cenikor Foundation entrance is seen in Deer Park, Texas. The nationally renowned drug rehab program in Texas and Louisiana has sent patients struggling with addiction to work for free for some of the biggest companies in America, likely in violation of federal labor law. Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting has found that the Cenikor Foundation has dispatched tens of thousands of patients to work without pay at more than 300 companies over the years in the name of rehabilitation. Experts say Cenikor's business model might be illegal. (Loren Elliott/Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting via AP)