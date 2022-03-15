In a combative and heated legislative hearing that saw his attorney removed from the witness table, former Louisiana State Police commander Kevin Reeves denied leading a cover-up of the 2019 death of Ronald Greene at the hands of state troopers and said he said little to the governor – his boss – about the case in the ensuing year.
But legislators on the House panel created by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder to dig into what Gov. John Bel Edwards and State Police brass knew of Greene’s death were largely not satisfied with Reeves’ explanations. Members chided him for being “disengaged” with the case, while the committee chair said he felt he was being “misled.” Black lawmakers tangled with Reeves over whether Greene, a Black man from Monroe, was murdered by troopers, and whether police officials had racist motivations.
Reeves’ attorney, Lewis Unglesby, also revealed that Reeves had already sat down with Schexnayder, a Republican, for a “lengthy” interview that was recorded. Some of the lawmakers on the panel were unaware of that interview. It was not immediately clear when the conversation happened.
Reeves defended the troopers who brutalized Greene on a dark Union Parish road in 2019, saying he didn’t think Master Trooper Kory York – one of many troopers now under federal investigation – turned off his body camera to “cover something up.” He disputed that Greene’s death was a “murder,” and noted his cocaine use and blood alcohol content, saying the crash was at minimum a “contributing factor” in his death. He dodged questions about troopers’ actions, saying he was not personally involved in the investigation and didn’t know or recall many of the details.
“There was no effort to my knowledge to cover up or mislead anyone,” Reeves said. “I did not oversee or take any role in the investigation.”
After Greene crashed in May 2019, troopers from Monroe-based Troop F tased him, shackled him, dragged him and brutally beat him as Greene cried out “I’m sorry! I’m your brother!” and “I’m scared!” York was later suspended 50 hours for dragging Greene by his leg shackles. Trooper Chris Hollingsworth was recorded on camera saying he "beat the ever-living f--k" out of Greene.
State Police initially told Greene’s family that he died as a result of crashing into a tree, though video would eventually show a lengthy beating after the wreck.
Federal prosecutors are investigating the case but no charges have been filed yet, almost three years after Greene died.
Mona Hardin, Greene’s mother, lamented the fact that troopers involved in her son’s death are still on the payroll. She said it was an “obvious coverup” by State Police.
“It’s awful that someone that’s been in such a high position can have so many ‘I don’t know’ responses to (questions) that should have been directly answered,” she said.
Reeves also said he spoke with Gov. John Bel Edwards around the time of the initial autopsy results – which were later replaced with an FBI autopsy that rejected the car crash theory – to provide a brief update about that report. The original autopsy report blamed Greene’s death on a car crash, and Reeves said he spoke “five words” to the governor about it, a conversation that was previously not publicly known.
Reeves sent a brief text to the governor within hours of Greene’s death saying troopers engaged in a “violent, lengthy struggle” with a Black motorist, ending in his death. An Associated Press report disclosing that text prompted Schexnayder to form the committee.