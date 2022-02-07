Although Black residents make-up one-third of Louisiana's population, Black voters would get the chance to elect their preferred candidate in just one of six congressional districts, under several proposals advanced by Republican legislative leaders.

If those plans are enacted, they certainly are in danger of being struck down by the courts under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, according to a coalition of civil rights organizations, who repeated their concerns in a Friday letter to lawmakers.

But how can they be so confident the maps are illegal?

Decades ago, the United States Supreme Court established a three-part test to determine whether a districting plan violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, the federal law that bars racial discrimination in election procedures and requires that minority voters be given an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.

Nicknamed the “Gingles requirements” — pronounced like "jingle"— because of the landmark opinion that spawned them, three preconditions must be met in order for a plaintiff to assert that a map illegally dilutes minority voting strength.

It's rare that all the Gingles requirements are met and a map isn't thrown out. A federal court in Alabama relied on the test in a recent decision to block the state’s congressional districts from being used in the upcoming election.

But the U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling Monday evening lifted the lower court's stay, saying it was too close to the election to require Alabama to redraw new maps. The decision likely clears the way for Alabama to use its original maps — which packed Black voters into one of seven congressional districts, even though 27% of the population is Black — for the 2022 election.

The court didn't rule on the merits of the case, leaving open the possibility that Alabama's maps could be struck down in the future.

Can a second majority-Black district even be drawn?

To satisfy the first Gingles requirement, plaintiffs will have to prove that the Black population in Louisiana is "sufficiently large and geographically compact" to support a map with a second majority-Black district.

More than 33% of Louisiana’s population – or roughly 1.5 million people – identify as Black, and there’s little dispute that it’s possible to draw those communities into two districts where Black voters make-up a majority.

In fact, nearly a dozen proposals have been introduced by Democratic state lawmakers that include such a configuration.

To pass muster, however, maps must be “reasonably” compact. Courts turn to mathematicians and a trio of widely recognized statistical measures of compactness to make that determination.

Of the maps proposed by Democrats, eight are more compact on all three statistical measures than the configuration put forward by GOP legislative leaders, according to Michael Pernick, redistricting counsel with the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund Inc.

“It is beyond question that Louisiana’s Black population is sufficiently large and geographically compact to constitute a majority of voters in a second congressional district,” the civil rights groups wrote in their letter.

Is there ‘racially polarized voting’ in Louisiana?

For the second and third Gingles requirements, plaintiffs must show that Black voters are “politically cohesive” and that White voters tend to vote as a bloc to defeat candidates preferred by Black voters.

In essence, the courts are asking whether voting is racially polarized, or in simpler terms, whether Black and White voters in Louisiana consistently vote for opposing candidates.

Louisiana has a well-documented history and ongoing record of racially polarized voting in elections across the state, the civil rights group argued.

As they note in their letter, “Over the past three decades, numerous federal courts have found that racially polarized voting pervades Louisiana’s statewide and local elections.”

The 2020 congressional elections offer a peek into Louisiana's racially polarized voting patterns. In the five districts comprised of a majority of White voters, four included contests between Black and White congressional candidates. In each of those races, White candidates were elected over Black candidates.

“When you have racially polarized voting present, and you don’t have districts drawn in a manner such that Black voters can elect candidates of their choice, then the candidates preferred by Black voters will be defeated by White bloc voting,” Pernick said.

A 'totality of circumstances'?

After satisfying the three Gingles requirements, the courts would next evaluate whether under the "totality of circumstances," Black voters have less opportunity than other members of the electorate to participate in the political process and elect representatives of choice.

The courts achieve the analysis by examining a list of so-called "Senate Factors."

The nine factors cover a wide range of considerations, including: whether political campaigns in the state have been characterized by overt or subtle racial appeals; the history of official discrimination against the minority group; the extent to which members of the minority group bears the effects of discrimination in education, employment and health.

In the Alabama lawsuit, the three-judge panel – which included two appointees of former President Donald Trump – noted that Supreme Court precedent also requires that courts take into consideration whether the number of districts in which the minority group forms an effective majority is "roughly proportional" to its share of the population.

Under the proposals put forward by GOP leadership, Black residents would form an effective majority in 16.7% of the state's congressional districts, even though they comprise 33% of the population.

Litigation all but inevitable

On Friday, shortly before lawmakers voted to advance House Speaker Clay Schexnayder's proposal – House Bill 1 – to draw one majority-Black congressional district, Pernick offered a blunt assessment.

"House Bill 1 violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act," Pernick said. "How do we know this? It's simple: we walk through the test that's been laid out by the United States Supreme Court in the 1986 opinion Thornburg v Gingles."

The warning doesn't seem to have phased GOP legislative leaders.

"We could have drawn a sunshine picture, and they would've filed a lawsuit against us," said Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, R-Houma.

Asked in an interview Sunday what he understands the Voting Rights Act to require of the Legislature, Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, declined to go into specifics.

"I'm not going to get into the Voting Rights Act. That's on the court side. That's on the legal side. I'm going to leave that where it is," Schexnayder said.