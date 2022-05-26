Is a $1,500 loan worth it, if it costs you another $1,500 in interest and fees?
That’s what payday lenders would be authorized to charge cash-strapped consumers in Louisiana if Gov. John Bel Edwards allows Senate Bill 381 to become law.
The legislation would allow lenders to offer installment loans worth up to $1,500 over a three to 12-month term, with an annual interest rate of up to 36% and a monthly “maintenance fee” worth up to 13% of the original loan amount. Loans over $400 could also incur a $50 underwriting fee.
The proposal, which flew through the Legislature and is now on Edwards’ desk, would cap finance charges at 100% of the original loan amount – meaning lenders could charge up to $1,500 in fees on a $1,500 loan, for a total repayment of $3,000.
The sponsor of SB381, state Sen. Rick Ward, a Port Allen Republican, dubbed the measure the “Louisiana Credit Access Loan Act,” and says the new loan product will help Louisiana residents living paycheck-to-paycheck make ends meet when faced with unexpectedly large expenses.
But critics say it’s a predatory product and that allowing payday lenders to make larger, longer-term loans with sky-high fees will trap low-income Louisiana residents in cycles of debt.
“This harmful bill targets Louisiana’s hardworking families who do not deserve their scarce wealth stripped by a machine designed to trap them,” said Davante Lewis, with the Louisiana Budget Project, which advocates for low- to moderate-income residents. “The governor should immediately veto this bill.”
The state's current payday loan system allows lenders to offer a loan of up to $350, due on a borrower's next payday. The most a payday lender can make per loan is $55. Ward’s proposal doesn’t replace or reform that system. It instead creates a new product.
Lenders who offer the new product outlined in SB381 would make most of their money off of a monthly “maintenance fee” worth up to 13% of the original loan amount.
For a $1,500 loan, that fee would come out to $195 a month.
Alex Horowitz, a consumer finance researcher at The Pew Charitable Trusts, said he’s never seen a fee that large.
“We find that the bill would expose Louisiana consumers to financial harms, rather than create an affordable loan market like the ones seen in states that have successfully reformed their payday loan laws,” Horowitz wrote in a letter to both Ward and Edwards.
Kenneth Pickering, who twice served as Louisiana’s top banking regulator, said he has no clue what the monthly maintenance fee even covers.
“Once a loan is put on the books, there’s nothing to maintain,” he said, adding that the fee is “nothing but more interest.”
Pickering, who represents the Louisiana Finance Association, an organization of more than 600 state-based lenders, told lawmakers, “This fee makes this bill, in my opinion, a violation of our usury laws in Louisiana.”
‘The good alternative’
Ward argues the new loan product is needed for Louisiana residents who can’t get a similarly sized loan elsewhere.
“As soon as somebody provides an alternative, and I don’t mean an alternative that’s just a pie in the sky, but a viable alternative, I’ll be there to support it, but I haven’t seen it yet,” Ward told his colleagues. “Until then, I think this is the best we have to offer.”
But Stanley Dameron, who Edwards appointed as commissioner of the Office of Financial Institutions, told lawmakers there are plenty of alternatives.
“Some of the individuals that would apply for these loans might not qualify at your bank, but they certainly would at a credit union or finance company,” Dameron said.
Jessica Sharon, with Pelican State Credit Union, told lawmakers it’s a “myth” that there aren’t similar loan options available for individuals in financial distress. She noted that credit unions were explicitly created to help people of modest means.
“Our goal is to help individuals who have difficulty with their finances, who have low incomes, low credit scores,” Sharon told lawmakers. “Not only are we in opposition to (SB381), but we know that we’re the good alternative.”
There are 165 credit unions in Louisiana, and 133 specifically serve low-income populations, Sharon said, adding that many already offer installment loans, without needing to charge a 13% monthly maintenance fee.
Ward argues the legislation would help those whose financial history has barred them from opening a bank account. But Horowitz, with Pew, said payday loan borrowers are required to have a checking account somewhere.
“These are not the unbanked,” Horowitz said. “They have to have a checking account to get a payday loan.”
Horowitz noted that seven of the 12 largest banks in the country have launched, or recently announced, programs to provide small-dollar loans to customers.
Local vs. national
Backing Ward’s proposal are a pair of out-of-state corporations which together own dozens of Check Into Cash and ACE Cash Express locations statewide.
But not all payday lenders are on board with the bill.
Troy McCullen, with the Louisiana Cash Advance Association, which represents Louisiana-based payday lenders, said there’s no need for the new product.
“These loans are already available in Louisiana at a fraction of the cost,” McCullen said. “This is greed and arrogance at the highest level.”
McCullen made similar comments four years ago, when Ward sponsored a different measure to allow payday lenders to offer longer-term installment loans. That measure failed to pass a House committee.
Pickering, with the Louisiana Finance Association, said another issue with SB381 is that it gives borrowers only one day to rescind the loan. He said that's a "very short time frame for anybody to reconsider."
He also noted that the 100% cap on fees and interest doesn't include delinquency charges or nonsufficient fund fees.
Among SB381’s supporters are Community Choice Financial, an Ohio-based corporation which owns Check Into Cash, and Populus Financial Group, a Texas-based corporation which owns ACE Cash Express.
Finance America Business Group, a Louisiana-based company, which owns Cash 2 U storefronts, is also in support of the measure, as well as the Louisiana Payday Loan Association, which represents local lenders.
The bill advanced out of the Senate in April on 20-14 vote, just enough to pass. State Sen. Gary Smith, whose wife, Katherine Smith, is a registered lobbyist for Community Choice Financial, was the only Democrat in that initial vote to support the measure.
"She never talked to me about it," Sen. Smith said in an interview, adding that payday lenders are the "only place some individuals have to go to get a loan. They can't go to a bank. They can't go to a credit union."
The measure passed the House on a 54-35 vote in May.
The Legislature sent the bill to Edwards' desk on May 19. Under Louisiana's constitution, the governor has 10 days after he receives a bill to sign it, veto it or let it lapse into law without his signature.