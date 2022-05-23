After several attempts, legislation that would turn driving while using a handheld cellphone from an arrestable offense to a traffic violation punishable by a fine, finally cleared the Louisiana House Monday.

State Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, recalled friends and family who had been injured in car accidents caused by distracted driving. He ticked off recommendations by colleagues that he incorporated in his House Bill 376 more palatable.

One representative suggested that offending drivers should no longer lose their drivers’ licenses. Another wanted to no longer arrest drivers. Another proposed lower fines. Huval agreed to all.

The House approved on a 55-38 vote legislation that had failed to win passage earlier in the legislative session.

Actually, the bill has been on the House’s calendar since the second week of the session back in March.

Huval postponed a vote 10 times before May 3, when the House voted 48-46, five short of the minimum 53 needed to send the measure to the Senate. He then postponed a second vote five times more.

Under the amended measure, offending drivers would be ticketed – not arrested. Their vehicle wouldn’t be searched. The fine for the first offense would drop from $500 to $50-to-$100 or possibly less if community service is completed.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The legislation calls for data to be taken and turned over to the governor and legislative leaders to ensure that the infractions don’t target any specific demographic.

HB376 goes next to the Senate, where the bill needs a committee hearing and floor vote before June 6.

Last year a similar proposal sailed through the House 77-20 before failing in the Senate by one vote – 19-18.

Voting to tighten ban on driving while using a handheld cell phone (55): Speaker Schexnayder, Reps Adams, Bacala, Bagley, Beaullieu, Bishop, Bourriaque, Boyd, Brass, Butler, Carpenter, Carrier, Davis, Deshotel, DeVillier, DuBuisson, Duplessis, Echols, Fisher, Fontenot, Freiberg, Gadberry, Goudeau, Harris, Hilferty, Horton, Hughes, Huval, Illg, Kerner, LaCombe, LaFleur, Landry, Lyons, Mack, Magee, McFarland, McKnight, McMahen, Newell, C. Owen, R. Owen, Pierre, Pressly, Romero, Schamerhorn, Selders, St. Blanc, Stefanski, Thomas, Thompson, Turner, White, Wright and Zeringue.

Voting against HB376 (38): Reps Amedee, Brown, Bryant, R. Carter, Coussan, Crews, Edmonds, Edmonston, Emerson, Farnum, Firment, Frieman, Gaines, Garofalo, Geymann, Hodges, Ivey, Jefferson, Jenkins, M. Johnson, Jordan, Larvadain, Marcelle, Marino, McCormick, Miguez, D. Miller, G. Miller, Mincey, Muscarello, Nelson, Orgeron, Phelps, Schlegel, Seabaugh, Stagni, Tarver and Villio.

Not Voting (12): Reps W. Carter, Cormier, Cox, Freeman, Glover, Green, Hollis, T. Johnson, Moore, Riser, Wheat and Willard.