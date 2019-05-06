The Louisiana Senate rejected a bill to let the public vote on whether to abolish the death penalty, dealing another blow to an ongoing effort to end capital punishment in the state.
State Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, had implored senators to support his legislation because the death penalty has been a costly and inefficient program, and because it “cheapens life.”
While no one spoke out against the legislation on the floor of the Senate Monday, members voted it down on a 13-25 vote, well short of the two-thirds support it needed to pass.
“I was a prosecutor once upon a time. I participated in the process,” Claitor said. “I was a real believer in the death penalty. …I’ve had a conversion as we’ve gone through this process.”
Louisiana has only put three people to death in the past two decades, and the state Department of Corrections in recent years has been unable to acquire drugs needed for lethal injections, the only method of execution allowed in the state. Public defenders alone have spent more than $100 million since 2008 on death penalty cases, while only one person, who waived his appeal rights, has actually been executed.
Claitor called the punishment inefficient as a government program and morally wrong. State Sen. J.P. Morrell, a New Orleans Democrat who testified in support of Claitor’s bill in committee, also spoke out in support Monday, arguing the fallibility of government should make support of capital punishment untenable.
State Rep. Terry Landry, a New Iberia Democrat and former state police superintendent, has worked with Claitor for several years on legislation to abolish the death penalty, to no avail. Landry is again bringing a bill to change Louisiana law to end the practice, a different tactic than Claitor’s constitutional amendment that put it to a vote of the people. Landry on Friday said his bill will be heard in committee next week.
The constitutional amendment proposed by Claitor would have been on ballots during next year’s presidential election.
Voting to abolish the death penalty (13): Sens. Barrow, Bishop, Boudreaux, Carter, Claitor, Colomb, Cortez, LaFleur, Mills, Morrell, Morrish, Peterson and Price.
Voting against SB12 (25): President Alario and Sens. Allain, Appel, Chabert, Donahue, Erdey, Fannin, Gatti, Hensgens, Hewitt, Johns, Lambert, Long, Martiny, Milkovich, Mizell, Peacock, Riser, G. Smith, J. Smith., Tarver, Thompson, Walsworth, Ward and White.
Not Voting (1): Sen. Luneau.