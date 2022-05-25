The day after the mass shooting of children feelings remained raw at a Louisiana Legislature still juggling about two dozen gun bills during the remaining 12 days of session.
Tuesday evening the Louisiana House observed a moment of silence at the request of a choked-up Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, shortly after news of the shooting spread.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Senate Education Committee did the same at the request of Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge and chairman of the panel.
Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said the shooting will have an impact on gun debates in the final days of the session, which ends June 6.
“It will make the debate go in a different direction than it otherwise would have if that had not happened,” Cortez said of the shooting. “I have gotten emails and text messages from people back home. Both sides of the issue. The mental health side. The Second Amendment side. The gun restriction side. This is one of those issues that is going to be very emotional.”
House Majority Leader Blake Miguez, R-Erath, choked up as he talked about the Texas tragedy.
“Everyone here is bothered,” he said. “There’s a lot of emotion but at some point in time we need to talk about policy.”
Nine of the gun rights bills are awaiting votes in the House and Senate.
Two of the most controversial are House Bill 37, which would no longer require permits to carry a concealed weapon for people over the age of 21, and House Bill 43, called the Second Amendment Sanctuary Bill, would limit local enforcement of some federal gun laws.
“Both these bills are overwhelmingly supported by the people of Louisiana and they should get a vote in the Senate,” said Miguez, who also is carrying two gun measures awaiting a Senate vote: House Bill 868 that would create an online handgun education course, and House Bill 978, which would prohibit some governmental contracts with companies that discriminate against firearms and ammunition industries.
Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, said he’s not sure but he doesn’t think the feelings surrounding from Uvalde will impact on the passage on gun rights legislation in general and his HB37 in particular.
The shooting in Uvalde “just proves the fact that our schools need armed deputies (on school campuses), like we have in Caddo Parish,” McCormick said.
“Have we got so comfortable in our lives with guns that we don’t make any good sense bills to try to counter this type of behavior?” Lafayette Democratic Rep. Vincent Pierre asked his colleagues Wednesday evening.
Members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and the House Democratic Caucus walked up to stand behind Pierre during his impassioned speech.
"It will not stop until we in the legislature course-correct these tragedies. Unless those of us in this legislature have the courage to stand and create bills that will be passed to make it safer in our communities," Pierre said.
Sen. Jay Morris, R-Monroe, is the sponsor of a Senate-passed bill that would add a new exception to Louisiana’s concealed handgun permit law.
It would apply to reserve or active-duty members of any branch of the U. S. Armed Forces who does not have a permit or a member of the Louisiana National Guard, assuming they meet other rules.
Morris said Wednesday he doubts the shooting will have any impact on his measure, which is awaiting a vote in the House after winning Senate approval May 9 on a 28-8 vote.
“What happened in Texas was a horrible tragedy,” he said.
“But permitless carry wouldn’t have had any affect on people who are going to do something crazy. Saying they need a permit first is almost nonsensical," Morris said. “I say that without diminishing in any way the horrific tragedy that that was."