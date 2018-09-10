House Speaker Taylor Barras is defending Attorney General Jeff Landry's decision to wade into another attempt to gut the federal Affordable Care Act, after Gov. John Bel Edwards rebuked Landry's latest legal action and appearance on national television.

Appearing on CNN Monday morning, Landry said it would be the Louisiana Legislature's responsibility to protect people with pre-existing conditions from losing coverage if the latest anti-Obamacare lawsuit he's backing is successful.

"I think that would be a debate we would have at the Capitol in the Legislature," Landry said.

Landry, a Republican, was repeatedly pressed during the interview for specifics on what the GOP alternative would be in Louisiana.

"I'm not the Legislature — I'm the attorney general making sure we abide by the rule of the law," he said.

Hours later, Barras, R-New Iberia, released a rare public comment in support of Landry's television interview and decision to join 19 other Republican attorneys general in a Texas lawsuit that seeks to upend the federal Affordable Care Act based on an argument against mandated coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

“Like Attorney General Jeff Landry said earlier this morning on CNN, Republicans have long believed people with pre-existing health conditions should be protected,” Barras said in the statement. “We are a party interested in expanding choices, increasing coverage and reducing premiums.”

According to his statement, Barras has had conversations with Landry about the lawsuit and its potential outcomes, though it did elaborate on when those conversations took place. Landry didn't specifically discuss discussions with legislative leaders while on CNN.

“Our desire is to help Louisianans get better health care," Barras said. "Should the litigation in Texas be successful, I would encourage the Governor to engage the Legislature immediately to review options for Louisiana. We stand ready to work on maintaining coverage for pre-existing conditions.”

“I greatly appreciate the Attorney General’s respect of the separation of powers and his reverence of legislation being initiated by the House and Senate," he added.

In a statement that followed, Landry said: "As I said in the interview, I believe we must ensure coverage for all pre-existing conditions and I stand ready to work with House Speaker Taylor Barras and other Louisiana leaders to make that happen with a successful outcome in the court.”

Edwards, a Democrat, had struck back at Landry's decision to enter the suit and the attorney general's CNN interview earlier in the day.

“In Louisiana, 849,000 people have a pre-existing condition that could lead to an insurance company denying them healthcare if Attorney General Jeff Landry is successful in his latest lawsuit," Edwards said in a statement. "It’s deeply disturbing that he has committed the state to this effort without consulting anyone and even worse, without having a plan in place to ensure these individuals do not lose their health care."

Edwards and Landry are often at odds, and Landry is openly mulling mounting a challenge to Edwards in next year's gubernatorial race.

"If successful, this lawsuit would cause chaos within the health care system, and the people of Louisiana would be left to pick up the pieces," Edwards said.

Republicans have spent the past decade steadily chipping away at the ACA and lodging multiple attempts to repeal or overturn it.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled much of the law constitutional in 2012, though it made it optional for states to expand Medicaid eligibility to cover more adults. The GOP-backed federal tax overhaul signed into law last year further diluted the ACA, eliminating a penalty for those who do not sign up for health care coverage.

Louisiana expanded Medicaid though executive order shortly after Edwards took office in 2016. About 477,000 Louisiana residents, mostly the working poor, are covered under Medicaid expansion and would also lose coverage if the ACA is repealed without further legislative action.

The latest lawsuit was heard in a federal court in Texas last week. If successful, the decision is likely to be appealed.