Betting on college and professional sporting events at the state’s gambling halls moved a step closer to becoming reality when the state Senate approved the wagering Tuesday.

The vote on Senate Bill 153 was 24-15.

The state House still needs to approve SB153, which calls for a parish-by-parish vote on the Oct. 12 primary election ballot to determine where the betting can take place.

In practice, though, the betting at least for now would take place only in the eight parishes that house the Harrah’s land casino, one of the 15 riverboat casinos or the four racetrack casinos. The measure does not apply to the state’s three Indian casinos.

State Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Kenner, the bill’s sponsor, said he thought sports betting in Louisiana could be in place by next year’s Super Bowl, traditionally a day of heavy wagering.

The Senate Finance Committee killed a similar measure last year because of the belief that it represented an expansion in gambling.

Martiny told his colleagues Tuesday that whether they approved the measure or not, sports betting would continue in Louisiana. He also said that passage of the legislation would discourage people from Louisiana going to bet at Mississippi casinos.

“Like it or not, it’s here and it’s going to be here whether we legalize it or not,” he said.

Martiny spoke for only 10 minutes on the bill, no senators raised substantive questions and no one spoke against it.

Martiny would like to see tax proceeds be dedicated for early childhood education – which he and many others believed is under-funded – with some portion used to fund programs that address compulsive gambling.

States throughout the country are grappling whether to legalize the wagering in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that it is legal.

Mississippi was one of the first states to authorize the activity.

Martiny’s bill would allow gambling only in the casino area or other areas within the casino where patrons have to be at least 21.

Martiny estimated that the bill could raise up to $60 million a year, but several states have discovered that revenue predictions from sports betting have been wildly exaggerated.

Martiny’s bill does not allow mobile sports betting outside of any of the 20 authorized gambling facilities. But legislators have repeatedly expanded gambling beyond the initial legalization so it might be approved in later years if Martiny’s bill becomes law and voters approved the wagering.

Voting for legalizing sports betting (24): President Alario and Sens. Allain, Appel, Bishop, Boudreaux, Carter, Chabert, Claitor, Colomb, Cortez, Hensgens, Johns, LaFleur, Lambert, Luneau, Martiny, Mills, Morrell, Morrish, Peacock, Price, G. Smith, J. Smith and Tarver.

Voting against SB153 (15): Sens. Barrow, Donahue, Erdey, Fannin, Gatti, Hewitt, Long, Milkovich, Mizell, Peterson, Riser, Thompson, Walsworth, Ward and White.