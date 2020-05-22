Republicans in the Louisiana Legislature who are skeptical of contact tracing in the coronavirus response spearheaded by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards are advancing legislation to ensure that residents have the right not to participate.
The legislators pushing the measures say their constituents are concerned about contact tracing, a longstanding practice of epidemiologists where state workers call people who have been infected with a contagious disease to trace who they may have come into contact with. The state then calls those people to inform them they may have been exposed – in this case to the novel coronavirus – and advise them how to protect themselves and others.
Rep. Blake Miguez, chair of the House Republican delegation, tacked an amendment to the state’s operating budget Thursday that prohibits money from being spent on any contact tracing program that is mandatory.
House Concurrent Resolution 93 by Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, directs the governor to require to those conducting contact tracing to disclose to people it is voluntary and make sure no penalties are put in place for those who don’t participate.
“There are a large group of people who say, mandatory I'm not okay with,” Crews said Thursday during the budget debate. “Voluntary, I may give you some stuff ... They want to know (penalties) are off the table.”
HCR93 was approved Friday on a 58-32 vote in the Louisiana House.
Edwards’ administration, like other states, has hired several hundred staffers through private firms to conduct contact tracing of those who test positive for the coronavirus. Public health officials and experts say the practice is a vital component of the state’s reopening plans.
As the state reopens, health leaders say the state will need to do expansive testing to identify new cases, as more people are exposed to the virus. That allows for contact tracing to encourage people who were exposed to the virus to isolate or quarantine.
Crews said he doesn’t believe his resolution is out of step with what the governor’s administration is planning to do, but rather is aimed at making sure it doesn’t go any further toward making the program mandatory.
Edwards said on Twitter that contact tracing is a “key part of our strategy for moving the state forward, as it could determine who has been exposed to COVID-19. Contact tracers will never identify you or your health information.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has said “engagement of the public with contact tracers must be widely accepted in order to protect friends, family, and community members from future potential infections.”
“Key public officials and community leaders will need to be engaged and supportive of contact tracing efforts,” the CDC says on its website.
The Edwards administration says it plans to pay around $15 million to $20 million in federal dollars to four companies to hire several hundred contact tracers. The state has pegged the needed number at 700 people, but will scale up as needed.
Stephen Russo, executive counsel of the Louisiana Department of Health, testified Thursday the agency doesn’t have plans to penalize people who don’t participate in contact tracing.