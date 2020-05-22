As Rep. James Armes III, D-Leesville, left, and Rep. Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville, second from left, watch, Rep. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge, second from right, tells Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, right, not to attempt adding his amendment to House Bill 10 for fear that it would scuttle a negotiated deal that ended months-long deadlock over how best to fund state government. Davis' HB10, which increased the state sales tax rate to 4.45 percent on the dollar, passed on a vote of 74-24 during House action Friday June 22, 2018.