A bombastic Republican state representative known mostly for an incendiary social media presence posted, then deleted, an anti-semitic meme that was rebuked by at least one member of his own party.
State Rep. Danny McCormick, of Oil City, posted the image on Facebook and Twitter Wednesday, and it was removed by Thursday afternoon.
The meme showed an image of a London mural that was removed in 2012 that depicts a bearded man counting money and others sitting at a board game being held up by the backs of black people.
Louisiana state rep @McCormick4LA, who recently compared people who don't wear masks to Jews in Nazi Germany, posted this to Facebook today #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/osSj98VIvJ— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) September 2, 2020
British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was widely criticized for endorsing anti-semitic tropes when a Facebook post of his defending the mural resurfaced in 2018. Corbyn later apologized.
McCormick didn’t immediately return calls and texts.
The Anti-Defamation League, an anti-hate organization, swiftly rebuked the post, saying the image “promoted offensive and dangerous anti-semitic conspiracy theories and tropes.”
"The sharing of this illustration comes on the heels of another deeply disturbing antisemitic reference the representative made recently and we call upon him to use his elected office constructively, rather than as a platform to make hateful statements that target vulnerable communities and further the divide in our community,” said Aaron Ahlquist, Regional Director of ADL's South Central Region, in a statement. “Representative McCormick must make clear he rejects these views. Now."
McCormick’s Republican colleague, state Rep. Mark Wright of Covington, also criticized the post on Twitter.
“Anti-Semitic imagery and language have no place in Louisiana politics,” Wright said in the post. “I hope my House colleague did this unintentionally, but it needs to be taken down and repudiated.”
The post is not the first time McCormick’s social media habits drew a rebuke from the ADL. In July, McCormick posted a video to Facebook in which he took a blowtorch and a chainsaw to a surgical mask to decry Shreveport’s face covering mandate. In the video, McCormick said “people who don’t wear masks will soon be painted as the enemy just as they did to Jews in Nazi Germany.”
That remark in part prompted the ADL to write a letter to state legislative and party leadership, as well as the governor, calling it “deeply offensive to the Jewish community,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by the Advocate.
“Legitimate criticism can be made without invoking the Holocaust or Nazi Germany, and we implore you as the leaders of your respective parties to stand with us in this regard, recognizing the pain and offense that these references cause the Jewish community, and communicate that they will not be tolerated in Louisiana’s political discourse,” read the letter, onto which several Louisiana Jewish organizations signed.