Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to a bill that would limit the release of mugshots for people accused, but not convicted of, certain non-violent crimes, a proposal that was watered down to include several exceptions after debate over whether it was too broad.
Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, originally sought a broader ban, spanning a wide array of crimes, arguing House Bill 729 would address the “prejudicial nature” of booking photos that are often widely publicized before people stand trial or take a plea.
After negotiations with the Louisiana Sheriffs Association and Louisiana Press Association, Duplessis’ bill was amended to exclude a long list of crimes from the ban, including all violent crimes, as well as sex offenses, human trafficking, crimes involving minors, cruelty to animals and more.
But if the bill is approved by Gov. John Bel Edwards, mugshots would not be subject to release for other nonviolent crimes, like drug possession and property crimes.
The bill also includes what Duplessis called “broad exceptions” for law enforcement. They can still release a mugshot if they decide the person is an “imminent threat” and the photo would help catch them.
But mugshots released for people not yet convicted of a crime would have to come with a disclaimer that “all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty,” under language added in a conference committee report approved Monday.
“I think this strikes the right balance,” Duplessis said while presenting the final bill to the House.
The publication of mugshots has emerged as a debate in newsrooms and Legislatures across the country in recent years, especially as the media and elected officials grapple with equity and race in the criminal justice system. The federal government already doesn’t release mugshots of people arrested for federal crimes.
Last year, at least six states passed laws addressing the release of booking photographs. Those include charging a fee for their release to banning them with some exceptions, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Duplessis also pointed to the bill’s section that tackles “remove-for-pay” websites that publish mugshots and require people to pay a fee for their removal. The bill bans such websites for requiring payment for removal and makes them subject to penalties if they don’t remove certain mugshots.
The bill passed the House on a 67-27 vote and passed the Senate on a 32-0 vote.