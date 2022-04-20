A bill that would double what retired public school teachers could earn if they return to the classroom breezed through the House Retirement Committee on Wednesday.
"We have to do something," said Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, sponsor of the legislation.
"When we use the term critical shortage we are in a critical shortage," Edmonds said. "And we will not like what the results will be if we don't do something."
Under current rules, retired teachers who go back to work can earn 25% of their final average compensation, which officials say is slightly higher than the annual benefits they are collecting.
The bill would boost that cap to 50%.
About 26,000 former teachers could take advantage of the change if it becomes law, according to the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana.
That includes about 5,000 teachers who are under the age of 62.
The shortage has sparked numerous bills amid a 30% drop in the ranks of aspiring teachers in Louisiana.
Educators say the problem has widened from traditional hard-to-fill jobs like math and science to include virtually all teaching positions.
Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, said he thinks the state's forecast of 2,500 vacancies by the end of the current school year is low.
"I would expect by the end of the school year we will have a serious issue," said Faulk, former superintendent of public schools in Central.
The bill is backed by Faulk's group, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Council for a Better Louisiana and the Louisiana Association of Educators.
Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, a member of the committee, praised the bill and said it makes sense for it to be in effect for three years.
"At the end of the day it is about have competent teachers to educate children so they can be future productive adults," Bacala said.
A bill awaiting action in the Senate Finance Committee would allow select teachers to return to the classroom and keep their full retirement benefits.
That legislation would apply to those who teach math, science, English/language arts and special education.
Edmonds told the committee he does not think the Legislature would approve a bill that allows all teachers to return to work and keep their full benefits.
"It would at least be a little bit more money that they might be enticed to go back to the classroom," he said of raising the cap to 50%.
Officials said that, under the plan, former teachers might work half a school year or select hours to maximize their impact while still being paid.
Faulk said a survey by the state Department of Education showed salary concerns are one of the reasons teachers are quitting.
Gov. John Bel Edwards' $38 billion operating budget proposal includes $1,500 teacher pay raises, which may be increased to $2,000 assuming Louisiana's revenue picture brightens again next month, which is expected.
The House is expected to debate the budget Thursday.
Faulk said Mississippi recently boosted teacher pay there by $5,141 per year, which means salaries will exceed both the U. S. and regional averages.
Average teacher pay in Louisiana would remain below the regional average whether it is boosted $1,500 or $2,000 per year.
Faulk said teachers in Alabama are getting pay increases of up to 21%.
The Edmonds' proposal, House Bill 22, may face a review in the House Appropriations Committee before any debate in the full House.
