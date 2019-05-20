After much discussion about the appropriateness of legalizing sports betting, a Louisiana House panel Monday narrowly approved legislation that would tax the activity should lawmakers allow it.
The House Appropriations Committee voted 12-9 to advance a 13% tax on net proceeds of any wagering on college and professional sporting events at the state’s casinos.
Of that amount, 10% would go to help fund early education programs aimed at children from birth to three-year-olds under House Bill 587 by Rep. Joseph A. Marino III. Licensing fees would go to pay Louisiana State Police for the necessary background checks of the betting operations personnel.
Two percent of the tax proceeds would go to the parishes where the casinos are located and 1 percent, up to $500,000, would help fund help for problem gamblers. If tax collections exceed that amount, and that’s not expected, any additional dollars would go to early childhood education programs.
All that is based on the success of Senate Bill 153, which would legalize sports betting. The measure is scheduled for debate Tuesday in the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice. If the Senate-passed legislation is approved by committee, it goes to the full House for debate, where it would need 53 votes to pass.
Bets would be allowed only at the riverboat, land-based and race track casinos, not necessarily on gambling floors but on casino property where 21 years old can go.
State Sen. Danny Martinez, the Metairie Republican who is sponsoring the sports legalization legislation, said tax rates being proposed mirror what Mississippi did last year. Mississippi set up its sports betting after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed states to allow wagering on sporting events. Louisiana rejected efforts last year to do the same.
Mississippi’s tax is 12% and that state generated $2.6 million in tax revenues over the first eight months.
“I didn’t do any studies or anything,” Martiny said. He just wants to position Louisiana to profit and for the state’s casinos to not lose business to Mississippi’s casinos.
“All I’m trying to do is give casinos in Louisiana an opportunity to compete,” Martiny said. His SB153 would need 53 votes in the House, if it clears committee Tuesday.
Marino said his bill would need 70 votes in the House in order to set up the regulatory and taxing structure necessary to start sports betting, if legalized in this state.
And that’s one reason why Kathleen Benfield, of Louisiana Family Forum, said she opposed Marino’s legislation, which was aimed at setting up a regulatory framework rather than deciding on the legality of sports betting.
Benfield cited studies show that about 96,000 Louisiana residents are “pathological gamblers” and that problem gamblers cost the state about $3.7 billion in social costs. She also thought the 13% tax rate was too low.