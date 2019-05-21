A House-passed bill aimed at expanding Uber and Lyft ride-sharing services statewide won approval Tuesday in a key Senate committee after dying in the same panel in 2017 and 2018.

The measure, House Bill 575, would set up uniform rules to oversee the services and, backers say, make the rides more accessible in rural areas.

It won approval in the Senate Judiciary A Committee 2-1.

The proposal next faces action in the Senate and is sure to spark more controversy, especially on which state agency will enforce the rules.

Under the legislation, Lyft and Uber would be regulated by the state Department of Transportation and Development.

Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Metairie, who has been instrumental in killing the bill in the two previous years, repeatedly asked why the services would not be regulated by the Public Service Commission, like taxicabs.

The changes have twice won lopsided approval in the House, including a 2018 bill sponsored by House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia.

Barras shelved his own plan last year amid heavy opposition in the same committee that approved similar legislation on Tuesday.

The current bill won House approval 92-0 on April 29.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.