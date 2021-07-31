The recent veto override session lasted only two days after legislators failed to invalidate a single bill rejected by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
On the other hand, the truncated session only cost taxpayers little over $76,000, according to information the Louisiana House and state Senate disclosed at the request of The Advocate | The Times-Picayune.
House Clerk Michelle Fontenot said the House paid approximately $47,000 for per diem, mileage, payroll taxes, retirement, and related expenses.
A regular legislative session usually costs for than $1 million, but lasts for weeks, requiring additional temporary hires and staff overtime. Fontenot said the House didn’t make additional hires and staff didn’t work overtime for the veto session.
Senate Secretary Yolanda Dixon said the upper chamber’s expenses came in at slightly more than $29,000.
Lawmakers have never before returned to Baton Rouge to challenge a governor’s veto.
The historic session began at noon July 20 and ended in the early afternoon of July 21 after the House failed to overturn the governor’s veto on was the state's first ever under the 1974 state constitution.