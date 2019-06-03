A bill that provides nearly $700 million in road projects statewide, including construction of the long-planned La. 415 connector in West Baton Rouge, neared final approval Monday when it breezed through the state Senate.

The vote was 37-0.

The measure, House Bill 578, now returns to the state House, which earlier approved a scaled-down version of the same legislation.

Backers are optimistic the bill can win final approval before adjournment on Thursday at 6 p.m.

"We put a lot of time and effort into making sure we addressed preservation, capacity and economic development," said state Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen and Senate sponsor of the measure.

"We wanted to touch every corner of the state," Ward told the Senate.

Final approval of the bill would make it one of the most significant and surprising legislation of the two-month session.

Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said the plan would generate more than $1 billion of projects with federal and local funds are included.

"It does a whole lot more than we can imagine," Cortez said.

The bill originally included two projects: the La. 415 connector and construction of an 8-mile section of elevated highway on La. 1 between Golden Meadow and Leeville.

Those are in line for $125 million and $250 million respectively.

But the proposal mushroomed in the powerful Senate Finance Committee.

That panel added eight projects to the bill, and drove the price-tag from about $275 million to $690 million.

"All of the projects are worthwhile," said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Lafleur, D-Ville Platte. "This is extraordinary."

The work would be financed by revamping how the state uses about $700 million in settlement funds from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Gulf oil spill.

The money is parceled out to the state in $53 million yearly increments.

The legislation would replace a 2014 state law that said 45 percent of the proceeds would be put in the Medicaid Trust Fund, 45 percent in Louisiana's rainy day fund and 10 percent in the Health Trust Fund.

Louisiana has a $14 billion backlog of road and bridge needs, which has set off a scramble to find innovative ways to finance projects.

The La. 415 connector would be a 3-mile flyover between the La. 415/Lobdell exit on Interstate 10 and a point on La. 1 between Port Allen and Plaquemine.

Doing so, backers say, would ease traffic on the nearby Mississippi River bridge, Intracoastal bridge and La. 1.

"Anytime there is an accident or a lane closure or anything like that you have absolute gridlock," Ward said.

The work has been discussed and planned for nearly half a century.

Other projects on the list include $150 million for I-49 South in Lafayette; $100 million for work on I-49 in Shreveport; $50 million for work on La. 3241 between I-12 and Bush in St. Tammany Parish; $20 million for two new cranes for the Port of New Orleans and $15 million to widen Hooper Road in Baton Rouge.

In some cases the money in the bill would be used to finance borrowing costs to make the projects reality.

The St. Tammany Parish project is one of two authorized by voters in 1989 in the TIMED plan that has never been finished.

"I thought I was going to have to set my hair on fire to get this done," Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, told the Senate in urging approval.

"I am so glad I don't have to do that," Hewitt quipped.

The bill came up twice in the Senate on Sunday both was shelved both times amid questions over details of the measure.

The same thing happened on Monday morning before last-minute questions were resolved.

Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma, noted that 11 people died in the Deepwater Horizon explosion and asked the Senate to observe a moment of silence in their memory.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.