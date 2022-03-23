A House committee Wednesday approved changes that impacted a landmark sentencing law aimed at pulling Louisiana from the top of incarceration rates, but only after amending the measure to relieve critics fears that the law would be undercut.
The move on House Bill 365 relieved supporters of the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Act of 2017 who worried that the new makeup of the criminal justice panel foreshadowed an effort by some conservative legislators to gut the bipartisan package in light of rising crime rates. HB365 was advanced to the full House without objection but only after the amendments were attached.
“It sent a message to the reform side and to the rollback crowd that this committee is right down the middle,” said Will Harrell, senior public policy counsel for Voice of the Experienced, a New Orleans-based group that represents current and former incarcerated persons.
Last week Harrell and others said they looked at the new members Speaker Clay Schexnayder had added to the committee and the fact that he still hasn’t named a chair to replace Ted James, a Democrat, as evidence that a number of measures aimed at rolling back the Reinvestment Act, a bipartisan package of wording changes in sentencing laws to reduce prison populations in the state, using the savings to invest in programs to reduce recidivism. James resigned the Louisiana House in January to take an administrative job in the U.S. Small Business Administration. Schexnayder had agreed to name five Democratic representatives in return for their support to become speaker.
HB365, sponsored by Shreveport Republican Rep. Alan Seabaugh, was one of the bills identified as targeting the Reinvestment Act. It was worded nearly the same as a measure that sped through the Senate in 2020 and was only defeated when James got out of his COVID hospital bed to block the proposal in the House.
Initially, HB365 would have allowed removing the possibilities of “good time credit” for subsequent crimes if a felon is caught in possession of a firearm.
Proponents for the measure argued that a spike in crime made it necessary to crack down.
Rep. Bryan Fontenot, R-Thibodeaux, asked why if the Justice Reinvestment laws were so successful, why was the state reeling from more crime and more incarcerations?
“When I hear we’re taking a step backwards, I cringe,” said Kenner Republican Rep. Debbie Villio, a former prosecutor who said that the criminal who commits two violent crimes should not have the ability to use the sentencing breaks allowed by the act.
“We are talking about a crime rate that is soaring,” she added.
Seabaugh and the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association said they sought more tools to send those convicted of multiple violent offenses to prison for longer terms. Seabaugh accepted wording, offered by Rep. Joe Marino III, No Party-Gretna, that would allow longer sentences for offenders convicted of a previous violent offense, then arrested and prosecuted for a second violent act while using a gun.
Sentence computations, in general, are “a riddle wrapped in an enigma then stuffed into a black hole,” said Loren Lampert, executive director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association.
Generally, inmates are eligible to leave early for “good time” at about three days early for every 15 served for the first crime. Those convicted of a second violent crime with a gun have to serve their entire sentence.
“I was pleased with the outcome, with the amendment, not that I wanted the bill, but it’s not radical, it’s far more balanced,” Harrell said. “What we saw today as the ‘railroad it coalition’ lost the vote. I breath a great sigh of relief. We were looking at a very serious chance of rollback.”