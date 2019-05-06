In a new twist, public school teachers would get pay raises of $1,200 this year rather than $1,000 and pay for support workers would rise by $600 under a revamped spending plan approved Monday by the House Appropriations Committee.

The same panel rejected a bid to boost state aid for public schools by $39 million on a 3-17 vote.

The powerful committee later approved the proposed $34 billion spending plan and sent it to the full House, which will debate the measure on Thursday. The Republican-dominated committee approved spending an additional $119 million available to them because of higher revenue collections recognized by the Revenue Estimating Conference last month.

The budget proposal must go through several more steps—and is likely to be changed multiple times— before becoming law. The larger raises for teachers, instead of the additional $39 million for public schools, was the most significant difference between the Republican lawmakers on the committee and the Gov. Jon Bel Edwards administration.

State Rep. Walt Leger said his proposed spending plan, which is in line with the governor's, was about 90% identical to the proposal that was ultimately approved by the committee.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, made the motion to spend another $20 million on teachers for the $1,200 increases. His proposed changes to the budget passed without much controversy, aside from the debate over teacher pay and public school spending.

"My preference is to give teachers the biggest pay raise we possibly can," Henry said.

The action means that, if the Legislature is unable to agree on a school spending plan, teachers could still salvage a onetime, $1,200 pay raise.

The governor and teachers want any increase placed in the school funding formula -- called the Minimum Foundation Program -- so that it would be recurring.

Edwards told reporters Monday afternoon that he has already planned to raise teacher pay this year and again if he is re-elected, but he did not say directly whether he supports the bigger raise proposed by the House committee.

The governor did not appear enthused about the changes, however, as he called the block grant funding of $39 million to schools "very important" and pointed out the plan must line up with the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education's formula for school funding.

"It would be a very hollow victory for a teacher to get a raise on the one hand and a layoff notice on the other," he said.

The latest flurry means Edwards, a Senate committee and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education are behind one plan and the House another.

Henry's draft of the budget also provides some of the money sought by disability advocates for intermediate care facilities and community-based programs, fully funds the popular tuition program TOPS and gives an extra $13 million in state general fund dollars to Corrections.

Higher education, including the TOPS funding, would get an extra $36 million compared to the original budget bill, which was for the most part a "stand still" budget compared to last year.

The bill approved Monday morning also includes $8.8 million in early childhood dollars for four-year-olds, which would replace an expiring federal grant. The plan will give the Department of Children and Family Services about $10 million of the $13 million it was seeking to keep from cutting the food stamps program, though that partly depends on a supplemental bill being passed Tuesday.

The governor has proposed teacher pay raises of $1,000 and increases of $500 per year for school support workers, including cafeteria workers, school bus drivers and others.

Edwards has proposed boosting state aid for schools by $39 million, which would be an increase of 1.375 percent.

However, two key House committees have now turned down the $39 million boost, which would be the second of its kind in the past decade.

Meanwhile, a Senate panel has backed his plan, setting up a likely conflict between the upper and lower chambers on the budget.

Last month the House Education Committee voted to return the school funding plan to BESE and for that panel to remove the $39 million.

Without that action, committee members said, the state might not have enough funds to raise teacher pay.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to meet on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. to tackle the issue.

BESE sent its proposal to the Legislature in March, and may stick by its earlier recommendation, which mirrors the governors' proposal.

The Legislature can only accept or reject BESE's plan but cannot change it.

Leger, D-New Orleans, made the motion to add the $39 million for public schools to the operating budget blueprint.

Leger said sending more money to public schools would lessen chances teachers would have to spend their own money for supplies.

The state has about 50,000 public schools and they are paid an average of $50,000 per year.

The governor has said current pay is about $2,200 below the average set by the Southern Regional Education Board.

The spending plan approved by the committee funds state services starting July 1.

It is House Bill 105. Traditionally, the budget is considered as House Bill 1, but House Speaker Taylor Barras held up the state's revenue projection for months, preventing lawmakers from moving forward with the traditional budget process. Instead, the committee has been holding hearings based on a "stand still" budget from last year, plus an additional $26 million in revenue that was not yet recognized.

Last month, Barras, R-New Iberia, finally gave in and agreed to recognize additional revenue for the state to spend.

Last week the Senate Education Committee voted 6-1 for a resolution that would boost teacher pay by $1,000 per year, $500 for support workers and raise state aid for public schools by $39 million.

It is SCR 3.

The House Appropriations Committee's version of the budget also cut out about $700 million in "excess budget authority." The move is aimed at bringing the budget projections in line with the amount of money agencies will actually spend.

The committee also cut a proposed $11.6 million increase in spending on legislative agencies before approving the Legislature's $96 million budget plan. The Legislature has been sitting on a pot of $85 million in surplus cash, the Associated Press reported, even though it does not have any immediate plans for the money.