A proposal to legalize the growth of hemp Louisiana cleared a key hurdle Tuesday, but not before lawmakers added a long list of regulations and conditions to the industry and the sale of popular CBD products that already widely available.

State Sen. Francis Thompson, a self-described skeptic of hemp and CBD products and chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, tacked an extensive list of amendments onto the bill before the committee cleared the legislation on a 5-2 vote.

The measure involves a “tremendous amount” of regulations, said Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, a supporter of the effort. State Rep. Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, is carrying the bill and says he thinks it will be another tool for the state’s farmers.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he is supportive of legislation to regulate the growth of hemp in Louisiana.

The 2018 farm bill outlined a process for states to grow hemp, and many already allow farmers to grow the crop. Hemp comes from the Cannabis sativa species of plant, but unlike marijuana, does not have enough THC to get people high. It’s used in a range of uses, including industrial products and increasingly popular CBD products like oils that are already sold throughout Louisiana.

Sales of CBD products have come under increasing scrutiny in recent months, culminating in the high-profile arrest of a CBD seller in Lafayette last month.

Schexnayder’s bill, if passed into law, would only allow the sale of CBD products that follow federal rules that have not yet been written, meet strict labeling requirements, are registered with the state and meet several other rules.

Cajun Cannabis case highlights confusion over CBD shops and legality of products The arrest of Cajun Cannabis owner Travis DeYoung has raised concerns and reignited debate a…

Currently, CBD products are sold throughout Louisiana despite some state officials, including Strain, dubbing them illegal. The sellers of those products would need to meet a lengthy list of requirements under the legislation to continue selling legally.

The growth of hemp under the legislation would be tightly-regulated by Strain, who said the rules are required to comply with the federal government. He said if the bill passes, hemp could potentially be grown in Louisiana starting next year.

Check back later for more.