A bill that would divide the parks and recreation system for East Baton Rouge Parish into three separate districts breezed through the state Senate on a 28-6 Tuesday vote.

The proposal, Senate Bill 205, would change the current parish-wide setup into a trio of operations for Central, Zachary as well as the current system, known as BREC.

The measure next faces action in the House, and an uncertain future.

The bill is expected to trigger opposition from some Baton Rouge area lawmakers and possibly the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus.

However, it is sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Bodi White, R-Central, and some legislators are leery of challenging White because of concerns doing so could doom their own proposals that need state dollars.

White said BREC is a bloated, bureaucratic-laden office with roughly 1,000 employees and that residents of Central and Zachary would benefit from having more control over their parks.

"Unfortunately, we are a big parish," White said in closing comments to the Senate.

"We don't all agree. We don't all agree on schools. We don't agree on parks. We don't agree on taxing districts. That comes with being a parish."

Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, led the opposition and was the lone senator to debate the issue.

Barrow pleaded with White to give BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson, who took the job in 2019, one year to address White's concerns.

"The superintendent inherited what he has," she told colleagues.

"He has committed to work with all of us on some of the (issues) that are probably systemic," Barrow said.

"I think we can work toward an amicable, plausible resolution," she added. "That is what I am asking. I have asked Sen. White almost everyday, can we give the superintendent at least a year to work closely with him."

BREC oversees 182 parks and other attractions.

It is overseen by a nine-member commission, including six named by the Metro Council.

The parks system is funded largely by property taxes.

The bill would set up separate commissions to oversee new parks systems for Central and Zachary.

Each would have their own superintendent.

Barrow's senatorial district includes parts of Zachary, which she tried to remove from the bill so those residents would remain in BREC.

Her amendment failed 10-25.

White noted that Zachary Mayor David Amrhein backed the bill when he appeared before the Senate Local and Municipal Affairs Committee last week.

White's original bill would have created a new parks system for the proposed city of St. George too.

That portion of the plan was removed in committee.

Wilson said last week removing St. George, which is in the southeastern part of East Baton Rouge Parish, would trim the revenue loss for BREC from $17 million to $4.5 million.

Voters in 2019 approved a ballot measure to make St. George a city, which opponents are trying to nullify through a lawsuit.

White said he has met with Wilson numerous times and his bill is not aimed at the superintendent.

"I appreciate his work," White said.

"But at some point year after year I get tired of depending on someone else for my children and grandchildren," he said, a reference to quality recreation opportunities.

Barrow also questioned the legality of the legislation since BREC is a political subdivision of the state.

The bill is opposed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who said it would disrupt an award-winning parks system and create needless government.

Voting to break up BREC (28): President Cortez, Sens Abraham, Bernard, Cathey, Cloud, Connick, Fields, Foil, Henry, Hensgens, Hewitt, Johns, Lambert, McMath, Milligan, F. Mills, R. Mills, Mizell, Morris, Peacock, Pope, Reese, Smith, Talbot, Tarver, Ward, White and Womack.

Voting against SB205 (6): Sens , Barrow, Boudreaux, Bouie, Jackson, Peterson and Price.

Not voting (4): Sens Allain, Fesi, Harris and Luneau.