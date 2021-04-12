Gov. John Bel Edwards’ address to the Louisiana Legislature at the opening of the regular session will air live at 6 p.m. Monday on the following stations:
WLPB, Channel 27 (cable Channel 12 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette)
WAFB, Channel 9 (cable Channel 7 in Baton Rouge), wafb.com and on the WAFB app
WBRZ+, Channel 2.2 (cable Channel 11)
WLAE, Channel 32 (cable Channel 14 in New Orleans)
WYES, Channel 12 (cable Channel 12 in New Orleans)
The address can also be streamed at www.lpb.org/livetv and on the LPB App.
Anchoring LPB's coverage will be André Moreau ("Louisiana: The State We’re In") and Barry Erwin, executive director of the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL).
Edwards' speech will be broadcast from the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge.