The effort to ask voters, again, to vote on centralizing the collection and distribution of state and local sales taxes hit a major bump Wednesday when four of the state's most powerful associations came out against the measure.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, who sponsored the re-do House Bill 681, abruptly took the measure off the debate agenda.

Five months ago, Louisiana’s voters said no to centralized tax collections. HB681 would ask the voters to vote again in November.

The buzz around the legislation had been about the mulligan nature of the election. That was the case until the letter was released.

Legislators want to put sales tax collection overhaul before voters - again Though lawmakers seemed a little worried about the look, a Louisiana House committee nevertheless advanced legislation Tuesday that would once…

Lawmakers had been told that but for simplifying the ballot language, HB681 was essentially the same bill as last year’s that led to a statewide election in November 2021.

Not so, the lawyers of the four associations say.

“A close reading reveals key differences that our organizations oppose,” said the letter to Schexnayder that was signed by Michael Ranatza, executive director of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association; Guy Cormier, executive director of the Police Jury Association of Louisiana; John Gallagher, executive director of the Louisiana Municipal Association; and Janet Pope, executive director, Louisiana School Boards Association.

The four associations didn’t oppose centralization last year, thus helping the measure receive legislative support. The four groups represent the sheriffs, police jurors, mayors and other top officials in all 64 parishes along with 308 incorporated villages, towns and cities as well as 70 public school districts. A nod from Ranatza or any of the other three executive directors often sways enough legislators' votes to pass or kill a bill.

Schexnayder said Wednesday he was disappointed and asked the four executive directors to reconsider their positions.

Issue over centralized sales tax collections House Speaker Clay Schexnayder's response on April 13, 2022

“It is disappointing and disheartening that at the last minute your organizations have now decided to reverse course and oppose this critical piece of legislation that put Louisiana small businesses on an equal playing field with their out-of-state competitors,” he responded to the four in an email Wednesday evening. “My hope is that your four organizations, which want the process to remain burdensome and unchanged for Louisiana businesses, come to the table with a tangible solution to your perceived problem.”

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The right of local jurisdictions to levy and collect their own taxes is enshrined in the Louisiana Constitution, and that provision would need to be changed before the system can be centralized, as it is in most states.

It’s that constitutional clause that requires a majority of voters statewide to approve allowing a central commission to collect all sales taxes – levied by both state and local agencies – and distribute the proceeds.

In November, 52% of voters in all 64 parishes rejected the amendment that would have authorized a centralized state agency, instead of local jurisdictions, to collect and distribute sales taxes.

The legislation proposes streamlining the sales tax collection process through an eight-member commission, rather than through the more than 50 local government agencies ranging from sheriffs and mayors to school boards that currently do the work. The commission would pass the state’s portion of the sales tax proceeds to the Revenue Department and distribute what is owed to each of the local taxing authorities. Last year, the constitutional change cleared both chambers with unanimous support from Republicans and Democrats and the backing of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Melinda Deslatte: Vote on amendment doesn't resolve debate on sales tax collections Louisiana voters may have rejected a constitutional amendment to start the centralization of the state's sales tax collections, but that doesn…

The key point that lifted last year’s initial opposition from the sheriffs, police jurors, municipalities and school boards was their inclusion as members in the commission that would be established to handled centralized collections and oversee distributions of the proceeds.

HB681 removed words like “collector” and references to the section in the state Constitution that gives local taxing authorities the authority to raise and collect their own taxes, according to one of the lawyers speaking on condition of anonymity because the executives directors would offer no other comment than what was in the letter to Schexnayder. Removal of those and other words could add credibility to legal arguments that the local associations were not meant to be part of the commission

“Words do have meaning, especially when you’re in the Constitution,” Gallagher said in an interview. He hopes the speaker will meet with the four executive directors sometime before Schexnayder brings the bill back up.

Though the Louisiana Municipal Association participated in drafting the legislation last year, the group that represents local governments didn’t take a position at election time. But some of the LMA’s more high-profile members, such as New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, actively opposed the measure.

Because the legislation would change the state constitution, 70 representatives or two-thirds of the House would have to approve, and if they do, then two-thirds of the Senate, 26 senators, would also need to say yes.

Only then would the language in HB681 be added to the Nov. 8 ballot. A majority of those voting across the state also would have to agree to make the necessary wording changes in the Louisiana Constitution.