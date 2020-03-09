After weeks of preparations for the inevitable spread of the new coronavirus, Louisiana discovered its first case of the virus here Monday. Gov. John Bel Edwards urged people not to “panic” but cautioned the outbreak will likely get worse as it spreads.
Officials revealed few details about the first case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, which the state called “presumptive” until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control confirms it, a process that could take several days.
The Louisiana Department of Health said it swiftly launched an epidemiological investigation aimed at finding the source of the virus as well as who the patient came into contact with. Those people will then be asked to self-isolate for 14 days and may be tested for the virus, said Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health at LDH.
The patient who contracted the virus, a Jefferson Parish resident, was being treated at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in downtown New Orleans after being admitted Friday, and local officials said the person had not recently traveled overseas. The veteran is being cared for in isolation by staff members trained in infection control, and the risk of transmission to other patients and staff, according to the VA.
As of Monday, the virus had infected about 600 people and killed 22 in the U.S., among more than 110,000 cases worldwide.
"This is going to continue to get worse for some period of time before it gets better,” Edwards said during a press conference about the case. ”But how much worse is really dependent upon how many people do the things we're asking them to do."
The governor urged people to listen to public health officials, wash their hands and stay home if sick, adding the elderly and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk from the virus. About 80% of people who get the virus experience mild flu or cold-like symptoms.
The state discovered its first case Monday around noon after testing 15 people in more than a week since gaining the ability to test patients. The slow start came as the federal government struggled to get test kits to state and local labs as the virus began spreading across the country.
The state recently expanded its criteria for who to test, following in the footsteps of the CDC, which provides the testing kits. Still, the criteria is limited to three groups of people: people who have traveled to certain areas and have symptoms, those who have had close contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 and who show their own symptoms and those with an acute respiratory illness that cannot be explained.
Louisiana has the ability to test between 150 and 650 people, and officials said commercial labs would begin opening up in the state in the coming days and weeks, which would expand the number of people who are able to get tested for the virus. Billioux, of the health department, said Lab Corp and Quest Diagnostics would both begin testing for the virus in Louisiana.
As testing ramps up, the state will likely discover more positive cases, Edwards said.
"That seems to be what's happening across the country in other states,” Edwards said. “Once they get their first one they typically get another one and so forth. And we don't have any reason to believe that's not going to be the case here in Louisiana.
The first case of COVID-19 in Louisiana overshadowed Edwards’ annual State of the State address to lawmakers, as he spent much of the remarks discussing the state’s preparations for the virus. After briefing reporters, Edwards convened health care stakeholders on the fourth floor of the State Capitol to discuss the case.
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and other city officials told people at a different press conference to remain calm, saying there is “no need to panic.”
COVID-19 is a member of the coronavirus family, which includes viruses that cause common colds as well as others that result in more serious illnesses like SARS and MERS. The new virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia and spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
The virus has killed nearly 4,000 people globally, mostly in China, where it was discovered. Since spreading to a host of other countries, the virus has wreaked havoc on financial markets, halted travel to places like Italy and led to the cancellation of major events like South by Southwest in Austin.
Louisiana officials began warning of the potential economic impact COVID-19 could have on the state if it continues to spread. Weakening demand for oil in part because of the virus spurred a standoff between some of the world’s largest oil producers that led to a huge drop in oil prices, which, if sustained, could hurt Louisiana’s economy and tax revenues.
Meanwhile, as some major conventions cancel their gatherings, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said he has work to do monitoring the 400 festivals around Louisiana following Jazz Fest in New Orleans. Nungesser said he has asked Jazz Fest if they’re moving forward and is concerned about the Festival International in Lafayette around the same time.
“It [the virus] can be devastating,” Nungesser said. “We have already retooled our advertising plans to assuming that people in the US will drive here. We’ve already frozen our overseas ad budget.”
Staff writers Emily Woodruff, Ramon Antonio Vargas and Tyler Bridges contributed to this story.