A bill backed by critics of vaccines that would require providers to give patient a specific list of information about vaccines before administering them was shot down in a House Committee Tuesday.

State Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, introduced the bill, which would require health providers to give patients any contraindications--situations where a drug should not be used--of vaccines, as well as the vaccine ingredients and other information, before giving the vaccine.

The proposal, which was opposed by several health groups including the Louisiana Hospital Association and the Louisiana State Medical Society, was shot down on a 4-9 vote.

Dr. Stewart Gordon, representing the Louisiana Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics, said the bill would require information that is already disclosed by providers, and would be “confusing and unnecessary" by inundating patients or families with information about vaccines.

Several people speaking in favor of the bill said they did not want to be labeled “anti-vaxxers,” but nonetheless criticized vaccines as potentially dangerous. One proponent cited the Informed Consent Action Network, an anti-vaccination group.

One of the state’s top health officials said Monday he’s worried about the growing number of Louisianans rejecting vaccinations for their children amid a resurgence of measles throughout the country.

Louisiana has not yet had any reported measles cases, but the U.S. has seen more this year than any time in more than two decades.

State Sen. John Milkovich, D-Shreveport, erroneously linked vaccines to autism on the floor of the state Senate recently, perpetuating a long-debunked theory that has helped lead to the rise in measles. Several officials, including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, have since spoken out against the lawmaker for spreading the debunked claims.