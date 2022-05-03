A bill that would ban public school teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identify in classrooms was rejected Tuesday by the House Education Committee.
The vote was four in favor and seven opposed.
Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, sponsor of the measure, said it was needed because there have been ''incidents" of teachers discussing topics best left to parents and guardians.
But a parade of opponents said the bill would unfairly brand children from non-traditional families and was a topic for local school boards to tackle, not the state.
Tucker Barker, of New Orleans, said he "came out" at age 14 by confiding in a trusted teacher.
"Her support is why I am alive today," Barker told the committee.
The bill sparked opposition from both Republicans and Democrats on the committee.
Three GOP members teamed up with four Democrats to block the measure after 2 1/2 hours of discussions.
The bill would prohibit teachers or other school personnel, during class time, from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through eighth grade.
It would also prohibit teachers from discussing their own sexual orientation or gender identity with students from K-12.
Check back with The Advocate for more details.