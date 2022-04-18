Louisiana House lawmakers on Monday released their multibillion-dollar spending plans for next year, advancing budget bills that earmark more than a billion dollars in federal pandemic aid, give teachers a pay raise and spend millions on local pet projects.
The House Appropriations Committee backed a more than $37 billion budget for the financial year that begins July 1 that would follow many of the recommendations submitted by Gov. John Bel Edwards and increase investments in all levels of education.
Among the increases, salaries for K-12 public schoolteachers and college faculty would get a boost, clinicians who work with disabled children and adults would get a raise, and a slew of early childhood education initiatives would get an injection of funding.
The higher education raises would vary, but elementary and secondary school teachers would get $1,500 pay raises while school support staff would receive $750 increases. If the state, as expected, approves an improved tax collection forecast next month, Edwards wants to boost salaries further, to $2,000 for teachers and $1,000 for support staff.
Appropriations Committee Chair Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma, said additional pay raises are "something to consider" but suggested the discussion was premature.
"We still need to work toward getting them to the southern average," Zeringue said. "But we have and will continue to support teachers as demonstrated in this year's budget and the previous three."
The full House will debate the package of budget bills Thursday.
The proposal crafted by Republican House leaders behind closed doors and unveiled Monday would also spend more than a billion dollars in leftover aid from the American Rescue Plan passed by Democrats in Congress last year.
Of the federal cash, $500 million would be sent to the state’s unemployment trust fund to help pay jobless benefits. Lawmakers want to avoid an automatic tax increase on businesses that's triggered when the fund gets too low, though an effort to suspend those triggers for another year advanced out of the full House on Monday.
Lawmakers would also steer $450 million toward upgrading the state’s decrepit sewer and water system, $33 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts, $30 million to an early childhood support and services program, $25 million to expand healthcare workforce training programs and $5 million to start a book delivery program for children.
Thanks to better-than-expected tax collections, lawmakers have an eye-popping amount of one-time dollars on-hand to divvy up as they see fit, a stark departure from the bruising budget battles of year's past.
Louisiana collected around $1.6 billion in excess revenue in the current fiscal year. Lawmakers already committed $400 million of that to pay down debt on the storm protection system upgrades made in the New Orleans region after Hurricane Ida. After other dedications are skimmed off the top, lawmakers have around $847 million in cash to spend with few limitations.
The state also has around $699 million in surplus dollars from the budget year ending June 30, 2021. A quarter of that must go to the "rainy day" fund, and another 10% to pay down state retirement debt, leaving around $450 million available to spend on one-time items like construction work, coastal restoration projects and paying down debt.
Zeringue emphasized that one-time dollars would be used on one-time expenses.
Bucking Edwards' signature request for spending the one-time funds, House lawmakers opted to park $500 million in a new fund rather than dedicating it to a new bridge over the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge. Within that fund, $100 million would go toward preserving roads around the state.
The operating budget would also include a rate increase for clinicians in the EarlySteps program, which provides therapy for infants and toddlers with developmental disabilities. It would also fund an additional 250 slots in the Community Choices waiver program, which allows seniors citizens and the physically disabled to receive Medicaid services at home.
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, the governor’s chief budget architect, thanked lawmakers for following Edwards’ recommendations on teacher pay raises and funding for early childhood education, though he questioned their rejection of Edwards’ proposal to set aside $26 million in recurring revenue to provide a $100 monthly supplemental pay increase for local law enforcement and first responders.
“That’s something we think is important for funding given the resources we have right now,” Dardenne said.
House Conservative Caucus Chair Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, noted that there are several bills in the hopper to expand who is eligible for that supplemental pay. He worried what that might cost the state in the long run.
“I believe it becomes unsustainable to continue to go down that route,” McFarland said. “I felt like we’re trying to pick winners and losers, and I would rather not.”
Zeringue said, as far as he knows, Louisiana is the only state that supplements the salaries of local police and firefighters, adding that local governments need to step up their support. His counterpart in the upper chamber, Senate Finance Chairman Bodi White, R-Central, is sponsoring a bill to increase the supplemental pay in line with Edwards’ request. It passed the Senate and is awaiting a hearing in House Appropriations.
Zeringue reminded his colleagues that the Legislature needs to be mindful of the coming budget shortfall that will be confronted in the next term. Louisiana’s temporary 0.45% added to the state sales tax in 2018 to balance the budget will fall off the books in mid-2025. And before that, a portion of taxes charged on sales of new cars and trucks will start flowing away from the general fund to a transportation fund for spending on road and bridge work.
Dardenne also raised concerns over an amendment that would transfer maintenance responsibilities for buildings in the State Capitol complex from the Division of Administration to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor. The amendment would only kick in if a companion measure, House Bill 756, sponsored by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, is approved. Schexnayder is reportedly mulling a run for lieutenant governor.
“I sat in that office, as all of you know, and that is not a responsibility that ought to be invested in lieutenant governor who has plenty to do in the tourism realm and in state parks and all the other areas,” said Dardenne, who served as lieutenant governor from 2010 to 2016.
Meanwhile, lawmakers are proposing to earmark about $30 million in unspent cash from the current budget year to their favored local projects. Those include $1.2 million to cover operating expenses at the Baton Rouge Police Department, $1 million for the Rapides Parish School Board to purchase playground equipment and pavilions, $200,000 for the Louisiana Political Museum and Hall of Fame, and $200,000 for a seafood festival in Jean Lafitte.