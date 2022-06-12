A federal appeals court Sunday lifted a delay on a lower court ruling ordering new Louisiana congressional districts, which means a special session set to start Wednesday appears to be back on track.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Thursday temporarily shelved an order from U. S. District Judge Shelly Dick for the Legislature to redraw congressional boundaries and include a second majority Black district among the six statewide. That led legislative leaders and others to urge Gov. John Bel Edwards to rescind his call for a special session to tackle the issue, which is set to last from noon on Wednesday until 6 p.m. on June 20.
Edwards declined to do so, saying he wanted to wait until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to see if there were additional orders from the 5th Circuit.
That happened Sunday, when the court said it was lifting the administrative stay that it issued Thursday.
Arguments on the merits of the case could happen as soon as the week of July 4, according to the ruling.
It all means the Legislature may be forced to reconvene just nine days after it finished its nearly three-month regular session.
Whether lawmakers will start grappling with new maps, or opt to wait for a ruling on the merits of the case, is unclear.
Top lawmakers have said it makes little sense to try to do so on six days.
Dick said she wanted a new map approved by the Legislature by June 20, which is why Edwards called the special session.
The governor issued a statement after the ruling Sunday.
“This is a big step in the right direction for the people of Louisiana, and I’m thankful to the U.S Fifth Circuit for lifting the stay," he said.
"This has always been a straightforward case of simple math, simple fairness and the rule of law. According to the U.S. Census, African Americans make up nearly one-third of the voting population in Louisiana, and therefore, we should have a second majority minority congressional district."
"As I stated in my letter Friday to the Senate President and Speaker of the House, there is time for the legislature to return to the Capitol and enact congressional maps that reflect the reality of our state. It is the right thing to do, and it is what we are compelled to do in accordance with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act," Edwards said in his statement.
Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, could not be reached for comment Sunday night.
Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, whose earlier map to add a second majority Black district may become one of the plans under scrutiny in the special session, said Sunday night the Legislature's duty is clear.
"We have to follow the court order," Fields said.
"The stay is lifted," he added.
"I am certainly going to be there Wednesday and I think every member of the Legislature should be there."
"The court has basically ordered us to comply with subsection 2 of the Voting Rights Act and we should do nothing less than that."
Fields added, "If we don't do it she (Dick) has made it very clear that she will probably take it into her own hands."
The current map, which won final approval after an override of a veto by the governor, includes one majority Black congressional district, which is held by U. S. Rep. Troy Carter, of New Orleans.
Legislative leaders contend the boundaries meet the requirements of the U. S. Voting Rights Act.
Critics argue that, since the latest census shows nearly one-third of Louisiana's population consists of Black residents, it makes sense for the state to have a second Black majority district -- 2 of 6 statewide.
Check back with The Advocate for more details.