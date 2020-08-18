Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday said he won’t support an emergency election plan put forth by Sec. of State Kyle Ardoin, calling the proposal “woefully inadequate” because it does not extend absentee voting options for people who are quarantining or at higher risk from the virus.

The Democratic governor, who previously worked with Ardoin on an emergency election plan for the summer elections, said he won’t sign the new one unless it is revised. If Ardoin doesn’t change the plan, that means the state will move toward the November presidential election without any changes to address the pandemic.

If that happens, a court could step in to mandate the state take certain steps to make voting safer for voters, as Edwards noted at a press conference Tuesday.

“I do not support his plan. I don’t believe that it accommodates all the voters that should be accommodated in the public health emergency,” Edwards said. “I don’t believe that plan goes far enough. It doesn’t take into account the seriousness of this pandemic.”

"I will not be altering the plan I submitted," Ardoin said Tuesday in a prepared statement. "The plan the governor prefers was developed under a stay-at-home-order; our state is currently in Phase 2. I negotiated the best possible plan that could pass the legislative committees, and if this issue must be resolved in the courts, I hope any ruling would include the critical mechanisms our office needs to administer the election."

Lawmakers are slated to start hearings tomorrow.

The House & Governmental Affairs committee meets Wednesday and the Senate & Governmental Affairs committee meets Thursday to vet an emergency plan proposed by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin that limits who can vote absentee by mail.

The committee hearings will go ahead as scheduled, Slidell Republican Sen. Sharon Hewitt said Tuesday upon learning the governor’s position.

Both legislative committees and both of the chambers of the Legislature, all with GOP majorities, as well as the Democratic governor need to agree to the need for an emergency declaration and that Ardoin’s election plan properly addresses the crisis.

“I don’t think we need to make as many provisions for COVID issues now as we did when we considered the plan in April,” Hewitt said. “If he (Edwards) doesn’t support it, we end up with the current plan elections law, which would be much worse for our citizens.”

State law already provides access to mail-in ballots to people 65 or older, those who will be temporarily outside the state and students attending school in another area, among others.

Ardoin, a Republican, was blasted by his own party earlier this year when he presented an election plan that expanded mail-in voting to cover people concerned about the virus, those at higher risk from the virus, those caring for a child or grandchild whose school is closed and others. After Republican lawmakers pushed back, Ardoin revised the plan to include slightly fewer categories but still allowed a list of people to obtain mail-in ballots.

After Republican lawmakers pushed back, Ardoin revised the plan that still still allowed some to obtain absentee mail-in ballots for the July and August.

Under the compromise, voters could cast mail in absentee ballots, if they had serious medical conditions or were quarantined or taking care of someone quarantined.

Many of those GOP lawmakers said they wouldn't approve a similar contingencies for the Nov. 3 election.

The plan for the November elections revoked almost all those reasons. Under the new proposal, crafted to appease Republican lawmakers, only people who have tested positive for COVID-19 would have the option of mailing in their ballot if they don’t already qualify for absentee voting.

Louisiana under that plan would be one of only eight states that require an excuse for a voter to receive an absentee ballot. The rest either mail all voters a ballot or allow anyone to obtain a mail-in ballot.

A lawsuit is pending in Baton Rouge federal court.

Ardoin and Edwards were accused of failing “to take action for safe and accessible voting and protect the right to vote” during the upcoming November and December elections.

In addition to the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, a voting rights group, the lawsuit was joined by three voters and the Louisiana State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a civil rights organization.

The plaintiffs specifically faulted the state for not extending modifications to state election law and asked for necessary for protections from the pandemic, including expansion of voting by mail, to ensure safety and that those afraid of catching COVID-19 are not disenfranchised.

