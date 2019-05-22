Voting along racial lines, a Louisiana House committee approved legislation to set up a transition should St. George elect to become its own city.
The House Committee on Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs voted 11-5 to advance Senate Bill 229 despite pleas from East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Broome that last minute amendments attached to the measure would cause financial issues with bonds and pension debts for the remaining residents.
Predominantly white unincorporated neighborhoods in the southeastern portion of East Baton Rouge Parish will be voting this fall on whether to incorporate into their own city. Parish residents outside the narrowly-drawn lines of St. George will not be allowed to vote. The Senate killed legislation that would have allowed a parishwide vote.
But Broome said the rest of the parish’s residents in this consolidated form of city-parish government will have to pay.
In particular, the parish used sales tax proceeds to secure a $15 million bond to pay for refurbishing the old Woman’s Hospital into city-parish offices, including a command center for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff. That included sales tax collections in the St. George neighborhoods. The language in SB229 would give the new city of St. George, if voters approve of incorporation, the rights over two cents of the sales taxes collected within the limits of the new municipality.
Mary Olive Pierson, the city-parish’s lawyer on this issue, said despite supporters' statements to the contrary, the wording of the amendments eliminates St. George responsibility from paying the debt on the old Woman’s Hospital refurbishment. She pointed out that in a consolidated form of government the city and the parish share revenues and expenditures.
“There is nothing about Saint George that will not affect the entire parish,” Pierson said.
Since the sheriff’s office would provide police protection in St. George, the use of the old Woman’s Hospital building on Airline Highway would benefit the citizens of the new city, therefore they would continue to contribute to the bond’s repayment, said state Sen. Bodi White, the Central Republican who ran against Broome for mayor-president in 2017. White said St. George would pay its pro rata share of bond indebtedness.
It was White’s bill, which he decided early on not to pursue, that accounted for the language amended onto Baton Rouge Republican Dan Claitor’s legislation that caused much consternation.
“Everybody know this is heading for litigation,” Claitor said, “and that’s where it’ll be hammered out.”
The parish collects about $194.5 million in sales taxes, which accounts for about 60% of the revenues, according to testimony. If the residents of St. George leave, the budget for the consolidated city-parish will take a 20% hit.
Financial issues of how to handle a bond that is paying for parish roads maintenance and pensions for fire fighters, law enforcement and school teachers who are paid partially by the parish but work in the unincorporated areas is still up in the air. Supporters say those issues would be negotiated.
Broome has ordered department leaders to prepare two spending plans for the next fiscal year – one with the same amount of revenues and the other with 20% less.
Voting in favor of creating a transition should voters elect to become a new city (11): Chairman Johnny Berthelot, R-Gonzales; and Reps. Robert Billiot, D-Westwego; Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge; Mary DuBuisson, R-Slidell; Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles; Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge; Stephanie Hilferty, R-New Orleans; Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge; Stephen Pugh, R-Ponchatoula; Joseph Stagni, R-Kenner; and Mark Wright, R-Covington.
Voting against SB229 (5): Reps Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport; Rodney Lyons, D-Harvey; C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge; Barbara Norton, D-Shreveport; and Patricia Smith, D-Baton Rouge.
