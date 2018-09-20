BR.terraceave001
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards speaks on how the new $8.8 million highway project will help reduce traffice from the Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge on Monday, July 23, 2018.

 Advocate Photo By: CLINTON BURRELL

Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration plans to work with legislative leaders to develop a plan for the $300 million-plus surplus that the state anticipates when documentation is finalized on the budget year that ended June 30.

"There's no shortage of needs and it's a great day when we can satisfy some of those needs with cash," Edwards said during a news conference on Thursday.

Under state law, the money can only go toward certain one-time expenditures, which includes construction and infrastructure projects that the state would otherwise finance through bonds. A quarter of the surplus must go into the state's rainy day fund, which currently holds about $321 million, and 10 percent of the surplus must be put toward the state's retirement system.

That would likely leave a couple hundred million that could be spent in other ways.

"We will be producing (a priority list) shortly," Edwards said.

