With little debate, the Louisiana Senate on Tuesday evening backed a measure that would prohibit transgender girls from competing on school sports teams that match their gender identity.
Senate Bill 44 from Franklinton Sen. Beth Mizell, the Senate's second-ranking Republican, advanced out of the upper chamber by a 29-6 vote. It next heads to the House for consideration.
The proposal would require that athletic events and teams sponsored by a school that receives state funding “shall be expressly designated, based upon biological sex,” and it would specifically spell out that athletic teams or sports events “designated for females, girls or women shall not be open to students who are not biologically female.” The measure would apply to K-12 schools, as well as colleges and universities.
A similar bill sailed through the Legislature during last year's session but was vetoed by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who called it mean-spirited and said it could carry economic consequences, including the possible loss of the 2022 NCAA Final Four basketball tournament in New Orleans. Republican lawmakers attempted to override that veto but failed to garner the 70 votes necessary in the House to do so.
Mizell on Tuesday said much has changed since she first brought the bill last year. The NCAA hasn’t followed through on threats of pulling events out of states that enacted similar bans.
She also made reference to the recent victory of Lia Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania, who last month became the first known transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division national championship after taking the 500-yard freestyle swimming title.
Opponents have argued that the ban would discriminate against people who are already marginalized. They also say it addresses a non-existent problem, noting that there are no known transgender athletes currently competing in Louisiana.
That’s because the Louisiana High School Athletic Association already has a restrictive policy stating that student-athletes “shall compete in the gender of their birth certificate” unless they’ve undergone sex reassignment surgery — a drastic intervention that’s widely restricted from minors.
During a brief debate on the Senate floor Tuesday, the only opposition came from state Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, who said if the bill became law, it could spur a lawsuit that could void the existing LHSAA policy and allow transgender athletes to compete.
"I am opposed to biological males playing sports with biological females," Luneau said. "The reason I oppose this bill is because I believe this is the mechanism that will allow someone to come in and file suit in the state of Louisiana and allow that to happen."
The bill defines one's "biological sex" as that which is listed on a student's birth certificate at or near the time of birth.
Mizell said bill clarifies the language in the existing LHSAA policy, adding that the group supports her efforts.
Voting to limit participation of transgender athletes in school sports (29): President Cortez, Sens Abraham, Allain, Barrow, Bernard, Cathey, Connick, Fesi, Foil, Henry, Hensgens, Hewitt, Jackson, Lambert, Milligan, Mills, F., Mills, R., Mizell, Morris, Peacock, Pope, Reese, Smith, Stine, Talbot, Tarver, Ward, White and Womack.
Voting against SB44 (6): Sens Boudreaux, Bouie, Fields, Harris, Luneau and Price.
Not Voting (3): Sens Carter, Cloud and McMath.