Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law the main budget bills for the upcoming year, barely using the line-item veto that allows him to strike out individual spending items, the governor announced Thursday.
One notable line-item veto by Edwards will have the net effect of providing faculty with an average pay raise of 5% rather than the 3% that state legislators favored.
“I believe this is the best budget for higher education in at least a generation, if not in our state’s history,” Edwards said at a news conference on Thursday. “Before I became governor, we were disinvesting in higher education more than any other state in the nation … That really threatened the future of our state.”
The budgets approved by lawmakers and signed into law by Edwards also provide tens of millions of dollars to upgrade decrepit buildings at colleges and universities throughout the state.
The higher education budget cuts occurred while Bobby Jindal was governor. Edwards was first elected in 2015 in part by running against Jindal’s cuts.
This year, state legislators and Edwards had the luxury of being able to spend billions of extra dollars thanks to the federal stimulus program adopted by President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress, along with the overall economic recovery with the waning threat from Covid.
Edwards signed into law House Bill 1, which directs how the state will spend $39 billion in state and federal money on day-to-day operations, and House Bill 2, which consists of $8.7 billion in state and federal money for construction projects.
HB1 includes a $1,500 annual pay raise for K-12 public school teachers, a $750 pay hike for school support workers, the average 5% pay raise for state higher education faculty – some will get more, others less – and increases in the starting wages for prison guards and child welfare workers.
HB2 includes $200 million on a new bridge over the Calcasieu River in Lake Charles, $200 million to extend I-49 south of Lafayette, $450 million to upgrade water and sewer systems around the state, $400 million to pay a post-Hurricane Katrina debt to the federal government for strengthening the New Orleans-area levee system and $300 million to build a new bridge over the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge (Edwards sought $500 million).
HB2 also has the state paying $400 million to the federal government to retire a post-Hurricane Katrina debt. If the state hadn’t made that payment, it would have had to pay much more in the future.
“We paid down debts that we owed,” Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said in an interview. “We paid almost every federal cost share that we owed. We paid off every judgment. The rating agencies have given us an increased rating because of that. We put money against the UAL (Unfunded Accrued Liability). We put money into deferred maintenance for colleges and universities as well as state buildings, the rainy day fund. We’ve checked about every box you could check from a good government financing perspective.”
Edwards also signed into law House Bill 592, which included $105 million in pet projects added by lawmakers with little public scrutiny. The Public Affairs Council of Louisiana had questioned this spending.
HB592 included money for three churches in Breaux Bridge in St. Martin Parish, a public splash park in Luling in St. Charles Parish, a civic association on the west bank of Jefferson Parish and a public golf course in Shreveport.
Asked why he didn’t kill any of those projects, Edwards said, “There were an awful lot of projects that had been added late. It would have been very hard for me to articulate reasons for line-item vetoes and then not apply that to just an awful lot of projects.”
The Republican leaders of the Legislature passed the budgets earlier than normal to give themselves the opportunity to override any line-item vetoes by the governor while they were still in session.
Rep. Jerome Zeringue, who chairs the committee that writes the House’s version of the budget, was asked whether the minimal number of line-item vetoes meant the strategy paid off.
“I don’t think it hurt,” said Zeringue, R-Houma.
Capital Bureau reporter Will Sentell contributed to this report.