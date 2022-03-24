Louisiana’s highest court says the state owes them nearly $360 million, no question, because of shoddy engineering during the building of Interstate 12 that caused massive flooding after the heavy rain of 1983.
But lawyers say that after waiting nearly four decades for their money, the 1,200 or so people whose homes and businesses were damaged are willing to accept about $100 million paid out over two years.
“We will be signing a settlement agreement within the next day or so,” said Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne told The Advocate | The Times-Picayune on Thursday afternoon.
“We’re just trying to get it done,” said Jean-Paul Layrisson, a New Orleans lawyer who has been representing the plaintiffs for years. “It’s a compromise because there is no doubt that the state owes the money, the Supreme Court says so. But there’s also no doubt that the state can’t afford it.”
About a third of the 1,200 plaintiffs have died while waiting for the state to pay its obligations. Their money will go to their heirs.
Under the deal described by Dardenne, Layrisson and others, state government will put about $45 million into a fund that already has about $15 million set aside. Those dollars will be added to about $6 million set aside during the Jindal administration. Louisiana also agrees to pay another $35 million next year.
The total amount to be distributed will be about $101 million, give or take depending on interest. That’s roughly similar to the $92 million that a Tangipahoa Parish jury awarded in 1999 – after the state Department of Transportation & Development spent nearly a decade trying to halt the lawsuit through all sorts of legal maneuvers.
After the verdict, DOTD lawyers then spent another seven years appealing all the way up to the Louisiana Supreme Court, which in March 2006 essentially said enough already pay the judgement. But interest had begun accruing in 1999 – and continues to this day – ballooning the amount owed by Louisiana taxpayers. The judgment is now approaching $360 million when interest is calculated.
Gov. Kathleen Blanco attempted to settle the deal for about $93 million in 2006 but by that point interest payments had put the amount over $100 million and legislators balked at the state’s obligation to pay judgments against it.
“It’s a great discount for the state,” said Rep. Bill Wheat, R-Ponchatoula. “It’s not only a good deal, but also the right thing to do.”
Commissioner Dardenne was in law school when the rains came in April 1983 and – similar to those in August 2016 – raised bayou and river levels that flooded about 6,000 homes in the Baton Rouge metro area. In Tangipahoa Parish, the newly opened Interstate 12 acted like a large levee, disrupting the flow of waters towards the swamps that drain into Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain. The Tangipahoa River, a normally bucolic waterway, engorged with rainwater that couldn’t get past an I-12 bridge near Robert. Eventually the river diverted down branches that flowed into Ponchatoula, flooding homes and businesses that had no flood insurance because they never had flooded before.
“This in the days before Road Home or disaster funds. These people were on their own,” said Layrisson, who is from the area.
The deal’s particulars will be added to the state operating budget bill or the supplemental budget bill. The Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget will sign off on the expenditure and then the case will be reopened at the 21st Judicial District Courthouse, across the street from Gov. John Bel Edwards' old Amite law office.
The judge, likely Judge Jeffrey Johnson, likely, will then have to approve how the money is distributed.
Check back for more details