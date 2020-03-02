Gov. John Bel Edwards has formed a task force dedicated to responding to the coronavirus that has begun spreading across the U.S., and said Monday that while there are currently no confirmed cases here, he expects the virus to spread to Louisiana at some point.
Edwards, speaking at the press club of Baton Rouge, also said Louisiana now has the ability to test for the virus, which it previously was not able to do. He also said either he or someone from his administration will swiftly announce when Louisiana gets its first confirmed case of the virus.
“We do believe it’s a matter of when, not if that will happen," Edwards said, urging people to look to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and state officials and not social media for information. "If you have not heard it from the Department of Health, it is not real."
The governor added that there is "no need to panic," and that people should prepare for the coronavirus much in the same way they prepare for the flu.
The task force includes officials from the Louisiana Department of Health and Office of Public Health, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and several other state agencies and officials.
The task force is recommending all state agencies review and update their continuity of operations plans developed in 2012 to take the coronavirus into account.
Edwards joined a call between Vice President Mike Pence and the nation's governors about coronavirus. The governor also convened a meeting of the state's Unified Command Group Monday morning to discuss preparations for the coronavirus. The group typically meets to respond and prepare to disasters like hurricanes, floods and cyber attacks.
Currently there are more than 90 confirmed cases and two deaths from coronavirus in the U.S., Edwards said.