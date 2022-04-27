The Louisiana House voted Wednesday to advance legislation that would place the Sewerage and Water Board under the direct oversight of the New Orleans City Council.
House Bill 652, sponsored by state Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, would declare the SW&B a "public utility" and give the council the authority to examine, audit and subpoena its records.
The measure, backed by Council Vice President JP Morrell, also authorizes the council to establish a billing review and appeals process and gives the council the power to "reduce or modify any bill received by a customer."
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who serves as the president of the S&WB, has called the proposal a “direct attack” on the board’s leadership and said it adds “bureaucratic red tape” to the agency’s operations.
The legislation comes at a time of growing frustrations over surprise water bills and uncertainty over how to pay for a massive utility substation.
It passed the House on a 93-3 vote and next heads to the Senate for consideration.
"We've had pervasive issues with billing," Hilferty said Wednesday, adding that constituents often turn to their council member for relief, but at the moment, there's "relatively little they can do for them."
The S&WB is a “political subdivision of the state,” created by a legislative act in 1899. SW&B reforms, therefore, require legislative intervention.
State Rep. Matthew Willard, D-New Orleans, said there's no doubt that S&WB billing issues are a "really big problem," but said the provision allowing the council to lower customer's bills "could be problematic, especially come election time."
Hilferty noted that language in the legislation requires billing procedures "be uniformly implemented so as to prevent special treatment as it relates to any bill modification or amnesty."
She said she's had elderly constituents, on a fixed income, receive four-figure S&WB bills, and in many instances, they end up paying it, out of fear that their water will be cut off.
"The fact that they even have to fight that bill, and go through all these steps and procedures, I think is a huge problem," Hilferty said.
State Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, questioned why the legislation doesn't establish billing procedures in its text. Hilferty responded that it would be up to the council, by ordinance, to come up with those procedures.
Newell argued that the S&WB had improved in recent years, adding that the number of billing disputes had fallen from 10,000 in 2018 to 2,000 in 2020. She said she was against the legislation but planned to vote for it for "optics" reasons.
State Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, said she was shocked when the amendment was added in committee giving the council the authority to cut their constituents' water bills.
She also raised concerns over how the bill traveled through the legislative process. Most S&WB bills go through the Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs Committee. However, this bill was sent to the Commerce Committee, where Hilferty serves as vice chair.
"My opinion of this bill is that it's politics not policy," Landry said.