BR.expandedvax.033021 0056 bf.jpg
Buy Now

Jacqueline Richardson, left, receives her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Kimberly Levy, LPN, as people get their vaccination shots under the state's expanded eligibility at CareSouth Capitol City Family Health located at 3140 Florida Street Monday March 29, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Louisiana state agencies and public colleges would be unable to require coronavirus vaccines for entry into their facilities, if House lawmakers agree to a bill that won overwhelming support Tuesday from the Senate.

Senators voted 28-9 for Senate Bill 198 by Sen. Stewart Cathey, a Republican from Monroe.

The measure would prohibit a person from being denied access to any state-owned, state-financed or state-operated facility based on whether that person has been vaccinated against the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus.

The Senate spent little time debating the bill Tuesday. It heads next to the House for consideration.

View comments