The nation’s courts are slipping back into the “state rights” philosophy that had historically isolated minority communities and the poor from having their political needs heard and addressed, civil rights icon the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. told the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus.
“We need to let people know that the progress made 45 years go is in jeopardy again,” Jackson said Thursday at the State Capitol. “We need a renewed struggle to protect the voters’ rights.”
The landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 banned poll taxes, voter tests and other methods to limit voting age Black people from participating in elections. In recent years, however, the high court has trimmed many of the racial protections as no longer necessary.
Jackson came to support efforts by the Black Caucus to register voters and limit legislative efforts to hamper voting, such as eliminating ballot drop off boxes. He also asked Louisiana to keep a close eye on the lawsuits – arguments were recently made in Baton Rouge’s federal district court – that challenge redrawn maps of districts from which congress members are elected.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed redistricting that all but guaranteed that five of Louisiana’s six congressional districts would continue to elect White Republicans for the next decade. A third of the state’s population is Black people who live close enough together to have created a second Black-majority district. The Republican majority legislature overturned Edwards’ veto setting up a lawsuit by minority voters.
“We stand together to fight for equal resources especially since despite spending the most per student, Louisiana consistently ranks at the bottom of the country in educating our children,” Jackson said. “We stand together to fight for equal access to the ballot box, to jobs and to equal education.”
He arrived in Baton Rouge after discussing of ballot access in Arkansas. In Fayetteville, Ark. Jackson discussed two federal lawsuits challenging congressional redistricting, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette newspaper.
"This is exactly the kind of thing going on all across the South since the U.S. Supreme Court made its ruling in 2013 that states with a history of racial discrimination against Black voters no longer had to get preapproval of redistricting and other election-related changes from the federal government, Jackson said.